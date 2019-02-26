To the Moon: Switch-Version auf Basis der Unity Engine angekündigt - 4Players.de

 

To the Moon
To the Moon: Switch-Version auf Basis der Unity Engine angekündigt

Freebird Games und X.D. Network werden To the Moon im Sommer 2019 auch auf Nintendo Switch veröffentlichen. Es ist die erste Konsolen-Version des zweidimensionalen Story-Abenteuers. Die Nintendo-Switch-Version ist eine komplett neu entwickelte Version des Spiels von X.D. Network. Das Studio hat die ursprünglichen RPG-Maker-Variante als Vorlage genommen und das Spiel mithilfe der Unity Engine präzise nachgebaut. Unseren Test der ursprünglichen PC-Version (November 2011) findet ihr hier.

"Even under such a freemium-lead market, it's never too late to bring this heart-gripping story to a whole new group of players", sagt Shen Sheng (CTO and the Development producer of the Switch version from X.D. Network).



Quelle: Freebird Games and X.D. Network
