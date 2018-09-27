WildStar: Server des Online-Rollenspiels werden am 28. November abgeschaltet - 4Players.de

 

WildStar
Online-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Carbine Studios
Publisher: NCSOFT
Release:
03.06.2014
Test: WildStar
85
Nachrichten

von ,

WildStar: Server des Online-Rollenspiels werden am 28. November abgeschaltet

WildStar (Rollenspiel) von NCSOFT
WildStar (Rollenspiel) von NCSOFT - Bildquelle: NCSOFT
NCSOFT hat bestätigt, dass die Server des Online-Rollenspiels WildStar am 28. November 2018 endgültig abgeschaltet werden. Alle Echtgeldkäufe wurden bereits auf der Website und im Spiel deaktiviert. Echtgeldkäufe (einschließlich Protobucks, C.R.E.D.D. und Signature), die seit dem 1. Juli 2018 getätigt wurden, werden zurückerstattet. Auch Rückerstattungen für Prepaid-Mitgliedschaften sind geplant. Weitere Details findet ihr hier.

Zusammen mit der Ankündigung der Server-Abschaltung ist das letzte Update für WildStar veröffentlicht worden. Diverse Ingame-Events sind zum Abschluss ebenso geplant.

Change-Log:
  • "Any Protobucks you have will be converted to Omnibits at a 1:1 conversion.
  • Omnibit drops are being increased.
  • The Omnibit cap has been raised substantially.
  • All in-game store items will be purchasable with Omnibits.
  • All seasonal store items and rotating costumes/mounts will be available on the store.
  • All Signature Station items will be available on the regular store.
  • Everyone will receive Signature status.
  • Gear drops from Prime instances and raids have had their base ilevel increased higher than they normally would be.
  • Primal Essence gain rates are being substantially increased.
  • Select endgame reputations can be maxed out, letting you access everything the faction vendors have to offer.
  • And more!"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Die Macht Der Urmatrix


Quelle: NCSOFT
WildStar
