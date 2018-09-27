WildStar: Server des Online-Rollenspiels werden am 28. November abgeschaltet - 4Players.de

Zusammen mit der Ankündigung der Server-Abschaltung ist das letzte Update für WildStar veröffentlicht worden. Diverse Ingame-Events sind zum Abschluss ebenso geplant.
Change-Log:
- "Any Protobucks you have will be converted to Omnibits at a 1:1 conversion.
- Omnibit drops are being increased.
- The Omnibit cap has been raised substantially.
- All in-game store items will be purchasable with Omnibits.
- All seasonal store items and rotating costumes/mounts will be available on the store.
- All Signature Station items will be available on the regular store.
- Everyone will receive Signature status.
- Gear drops from Prime instances and raids have had their base ilevel increased higher than they normally would be.
- Primal Essence gain rates are being substantially increased.
- Select endgame reputations can be maxed out, letting you access everything the faction vendors have to offer.
- And more!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Die Macht Der Urmatrix