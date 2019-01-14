Resident Evil 2: Erste Bilder aus den Minispielen "The 4th Survivor" und "The Tofu Survivor" - 4Players.de

 

Resident Evil 2: Erste Bilder aus den Minispielen "The 4th Survivor" und "The Tofu Survivor"

Resident Evil 2 (Action) von Capcom
Resident Evil 2 (Action) von Capcom - Bildquelle: Capcom
Capcom hat die ersten Screenshots aus den beiden freischaltbaren Minispielen "The 4th Survivor" und "The Tofu Survivor" im Remake von Resident Evil 2 veröffentlicht. Bei "The 4th Survivor" übernimmt Hunk die Hauptrolle. Sein Abenteuer gehört zum Kanon. In "The Tofu Survivor" spielt man einen Tofu-Block, der ursprünglich eingebaut wurde, um die Kollisionsabfrage im Spiel zu testen.


Die Vollversion von Resident Evil 2 soll am 25. Januar 2019 erscheinen. Unsere Vorschau findet ihr hier. Eine Demo kann für PC (bei Steam), PlayStation 4 (zum PlayStation Store; PS Plus ist erforderlich) und Xbox One (zum Xbox Marktplatz) runtergeladen werden. Die "1-Shot Demo" steht bis zum 31. Januar 2019 zur Verfügung. Danach wird sie aus den Stores entfernt.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Remake Video-Vorschau


Quelle: Capcom
