Resident Evil 2: Erste Bilder aus den Minispielen "The 4th Survivor" und "The Tofu Survivor" - 4Players.de

Survive Raccoon City as the Grim Reaper and… a block of tofu? Unlockable bonus modes make their return in Resident Evil 2 with The 4th Survivor and The Tofu Survivor, included with #RE2 at launch on January 25! pic.twitter.com/NR75CQlECX

The Grim Reaper is back in 4th Survivor, a canon #RE2 minigame that will be unlockable after beating the game!



Then there's Tofu... oh boy, this is going to be SO good. ð pic.twitter.com/cllEsCAwpq