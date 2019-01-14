Resident Evil 2: Erste Bilder aus den Minispielen "The 4th Survivor" und "The Tofu Survivor" - 4Players.de

Survive Raccoon City as the Grim Reaper and… a block of tofu?— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) 14. Januar 2019
Unlockable bonus modes make their return in Resident Evil 2 with The 4th Survivor and The Tofu Survivor, included with #RE2 at launch on January 25! pic.twitter.com/NR75CQlECX
The Grim Reaper is back in 4th Survivor, a canon #RE2 minigame that will be unlockable after beating the game!— Kat (@ImKatastrophe) 14. Januar 2019
Then there's Tofu... oh boy, this is going to be SO good. ð pic.twitter.com/cllEsCAwpq
Die Vollversion von Resident Evil 2 soll am 25. Januar 2019 erscheinen. Unsere Vorschau findet ihr hier. Eine Demo kann für PC (bei Steam), PlayStation 4 (zum PlayStation Store; PS Plus ist erforderlich) und Xbox One (zum Xbox Marktplatz) runtergeladen werden. Die "1-Shot Demo" steht bis zum 31. Januar 2019 zur Verfügung. Danach wird sie aus den Stores entfernt.
