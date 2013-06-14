The Last of Us: Verfilmung aufgrund kreativer Differenzen auf unbestimmte Zeit verschoben - 4Players.de

Ein Glück. Noch eine Gurkenverfilmung braucht es echt nicht. Gibt es zu viele von.
von Michael Krosta,
The Last of Us: Verfilmung aufgrund kreativer Differenzen auf unbestimmte Zeit verschoben
Erstmal wird es nichts mit der geplanten Verfilmung des ursprünglichen PS3-Hits The Last of Us, der bei Naughty Dog unter der Leitung von Neil Druckmann und Bruce Straley entstand. Laut eines Artikels bei Movieweb scheinen vor allem kreative Differenzen der Grund dafür zu sein, dass das Projekt auf unbestimmte Zeit verschoben wurde. Demnach verfolgt Druckmann eine andere Vision für die Filmumsetzung als sein Arbeitgeber Sony, der allerdings die Rechte an der Marke besitzt. Gerüchteweise sollten Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) und Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead) in die Hauptrollen schlüpfen, während Sam Raimi den Film mit seinem Unternehmen Ghost House Pictures produzieren und auch am Skript mitschreiben wollte.
In einem Statement von Raimi heißt es dazu: "Well, unfortunately that one -- when we went to Neil with Ghost House Pictures we were hoping to get the rights like we do any project and then we'd take it out and sell it but we'd control the rights. With this one he went to Sony -- who I have a very good relationship with -- but they have their own plans for it and I think Neil's plan for it -- I'm not trying to be political -- Neil's plan for it is not the same as Sony's. And because my company doesn't have the rights, I actually can't help him too much. Even though I'm one of the producers on it the way he set it up, he sold his rights to Sony, Sony hired me as a producer by chance, and I can't get the rights free for him so I'm not in the driver's seat and I can't tell you what Sony and Neil together will decide on. If they do move forward I'd love to help them again."
