Fortnite: Mehr als 500.000 Verkäufe der Early-Access-Gründerpakete; Epic Games zeigt sich überrascht - 4Players.de

Fortnite
Fortnite: Mehr als 500.000 Verkäufe der Early-Access-Gründerpakete

Fortnite ist seit dem 25. Juli 2017 als kostenpflichtiger Early-Access-Titel erhältlich (seit dem 21. Juli als Frühzugang) und hat sich bereits über 500.000 Mal verkauft, verriet Darren Sugg (Creative Director bei Epic Games) via Twitter. Die Größendimension der Vorverkaufszahlen hat sie selbst überrascht, heißt es in dem Statement. Vor einer Weile sprachen die Mitarbeiter bei Epic Games noch davon, dass sie mit der Early-Access-Version wohl "einige neue Leute in den Onlinetest" einbeziehen könnten.

Das "Action-Aufbauspiel" ist für 39,99 Euro, 59,99 Euro, 89,99 Euro oder 149,99 Euro für PC mit diversen Ingame-Extras (Waffenpläne, Helden, XP-Boosts etc.) als Early-Access-Gründerpaket erhältlich. Eine Box-Version ist im Einzelhandel (PC, PS4, Xbox One) für 59,99 Euro verfügbar. Irgendwann im nächsten Jahr soll das Spiel dann auf ein Free-to-play-Modell umgestellt werden.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer


Quelle: Epic Games, Twitter
Kommentare

DonDonat schrieb am
Seitenwerk hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:41
no need no flag olulz hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:12
 Wieso unterstützen Spieler so was. Wenn ich so was schon lese: XP-Boost, Packs, Waffenpläne, Helden, F2P... Sollte eigentlich direkt ignoriert werden.
Warum? Oberwatch wird ja auch gespielt trotz Lootkisten, XP Boosts und so weiter ;) Versteh die Argumentation nicht.
Kurz gefasst: Overwatch ist nicht F2P, es war nach dem Release "fertig", die sind Kisten lediglich "kosmetisch" und Levelups völlig belanglos, es wir kein Pay2Progress EXP Boosts o.Ä. verkauft und bei Overwatch wirst du alle Helden/ Maps kostenlos dazu bekommen.
Auf der Webseite steht bei Fortnite außerdem nix (oder nur sehr, sehr versteckt) davon dass es später F2P wird, auf der Verpackung sieht es auch so aus.
Klingt nicht nur nach Abzocke, es scheint auch tatsächlich die schlechteste Form von F2P zu werden...
Und ja: ich mag das Konzept von Fortnite, würde es wohl auch auf jeden Fall spielen, wenn es schon F2P wäre oder man für 40? tatsächlich eine Gegenleistung bekommt.
PS: es ist FAKT dass mein keine wirkliche Gegenleistung bekommt, hier von der offiziellen Webseite-->
40?=Exklusives Gründer-Beutepiñata-Paket 1, Tägliche Beutepiñata-Pakete 6, Exklusive Bannersymbole im Spiel 4
EDIT:...
sphinx2k schrieb am
Also ich kann auch nicht so ganz verstehen wieso man es jetzt kauft wenn es dann doch mal F2P werden wird. Egal wie auch immer bin ich gespannt wie das Spiel in einem Jahr ist. Wenn es was taugt werde wir im Freundeskreis es sicherlich ne weile spielen.
Anders als so mancher hier, bekomme ich nicht gleich hasspickel nur weil etwas F2P ist. Hängt immer davon ab wie das F2P umgesetzt ist.
winkekatze schrieb am
Im PSN gibts auch ne kostenlose Version zum laden neben 3 verschieden teuren "Gründerpaketen". Ich habs aber nicht ausprobiert, da mich das Spiel bisher 0 anmacht.
Todesglubsch schrieb am
ZackeZells hat geschrieben: ?
vor 53 Minuten
 Ich kenne jetzt die Finanzlage des Entwicklerstudios nicht - aber sofern da kein Major dahintersteht, könnte es sein das, dass Spiel garnicht weiterentwickelt oder je fertig werden würde.
Epic macht's. Hinter Epic steht Epic ;)
Ich vermute denen geht's dank der Unreal Engine finanziell ganz gut.
An der nutzlosen 60?-Retailversion verdient hingegen Gearbox Publishing mit.
ZackeZells schrieb am
DirtyKen hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:52
 Na toll.
Doofe Jugend....also sorry nur weil die net abwarten können bis der Müll F2P wird geben die 40? für ein Early Access Spiel aus das eigentlich umsonst sein sollte....
Jetzt werden das in Zukunft doch alle nachmachen.
Spieler sein wird Jahr zu jahr unatraktiver.
Ich kenne jetzt die Finanzlage des Entwicklerstudios nicht - aber sofern da kein Major dahintersteht, könnte es sein das, dass Spiel garnicht weiterentwickelt oder je fertig werden würde.
Kost ja auch paar Mark fuffzich Räumlichkeiten, Gehälter und all den fixkosten Kram zu zahlen.
Und da ist es doch gut für den Entwickler über "Gründerpakete" bissi Kohle einzufahren - ist eigentlich mit dem Vergleichbar was nach Kickstarter kommt, oder was Chris Roberts mit seinem wirklichkeits werdenden "Programmierungstraum" veranstaltet.
