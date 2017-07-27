Fortnite: Mehr als 500.000 Verkäufe der Early-Access-Gründerpakete; Epic Games zeigt sich überrascht - 4Players.de

Das "Action-Aufbauspiel" ist für 39,99 Euro, 59,99 Euro, 89,99 Euro oder 149,99 Euro für PC mit diversen Ingame-Extras (Waffenpläne, Helden, XP-Boosts etc.) als Early-Access-Gründerpaket erhältlich. Eine Box-Version ist im Einzelhandel (PC, PS4, Xbox One) für 59,99 Euro verfügbar. Irgendwann im nächsten Jahr soll das Spiel dann auf ein Free-to-play-Modell umgestellt werden.
Absolutely humbled by the response to this week's @FortniteGame launch. 500k+ digital pre-order sales and just getting started! Thank YOU.— Darren Sugg (@DarrenSugg) 26. Juli 2017
"Let's start early access so we'll get a 'few' more people who couldn't get into online test." :p Actual convo awhile back. Community rocks!— Darren Sugg (@DarrenSugg) 26. Juli 2017
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer