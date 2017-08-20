Fortnite: Survival-Modus steht an; mehr als eine Mio. Verkäufe - 4Players.de

Fortnite
Nachrichten

Fortnite: Survival-Modus steht an; mehr als eine Mio. Verkäufe

Fortnite (Action) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Fortnite (Action) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Am 29. August wollen die Entwickler das große Update "Survive the Storm" für Fortnite veröffentlichen, das einen Survival-Modus hinzufügen wird. Der Survival-Modus soll "schwer" sein - und je länger man durchhält, desto besser sollen die Belohnungen am Ende sein (je nach überstandenen Ingame-Tag 3 bis 14). Außerdem sind unterschiedliche "Sturm-Arten" geplant, welche die Hüllen (Zombies) modifizieren. Zum Beispiel könnten die Hüllen in Raserei (wenig Lebenspunkte) verfallen oder sie könnten explodieren. Darüber hinaus soll die Stabilität des Spiels verbessert werden.


Fortnite hat sich seit dem Early-Access-Start (25. Juli 2017; Frühzugang: 21. Juli) mehr als eine Million Mal verkauft.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer


Quelle: Epic Games
