Fortnite: Battle Royale: Mehr als zwei Mio. Downloads auf Switch in weniger als 24 Stunden - 4Players.de

"Fortnite Battle Royale ist auf Nintendo Switch das gleiche Spiel, das man auch von PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac und mobilen Geräten kennt. Gleiches Gameplay, gleiche Karte, gleiche Inhalte und die gleichen wöchentlichen Updates. Mit der Switch kannst du dich mit deinen Freunden aus allen Ecken der Welt zusammentun und sogar von unterwegs aus zocken", schreibt Epic Games. Fortnite bietet Cross-Play-Unterstützung mit allen anderen Plattformen außer der PlayStation 4 (wir berichteten).
Thanks to all the #Fortnite fans who've already helped build up over 2 million downloads on #NintendoSwitch! Still haven't jumped into the Battle Royale? Download it today for free on Nintendo #eShop! https://t.co/4xKVx2J2mL pic.twitter.com/brunlnnP7N— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) 13. Juni 2018
Außerdem ist der Patch 4.4.1 veröffentlicht worden, der die Einkaufswagen wieder aktiviert.
We just released v4.4.1, you may have to restart to download the update. What can you expect?— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 14. Juni 2018
â Shopping Carts re-enabled.
â Pro-Am matches available to view in BR clients.
â Player Reporting in StW.
Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2018 Switch-Trailer