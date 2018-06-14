Fortnite: Battle Royale: Mehr als zwei Mio. Downloads auf Switch in weniger als 24 Stunden - 4Players.de

Fortnite
Action
Entwickler: Epic Games
Release:
kein Termin
2018
2018
2018
kein Termin
2017
kein Termin
2017
12.06.2018
2017

Fortnite
Ab 59.99
Vorbestellen

Nachrichten

von ,

Fortnite Battle Royale: Mehr als zwei Mio. Downloads auf Switch in weniger als 24 Stunden

Fortnite (Action) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Fortnite (Action) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Fortnite Battle Royale hat auf Nintendo Switch einen starken Start hingelegt. Der immens populäre Battle-Royale-Shooter (Free-to-play mit Ingame-Käufen) ist über zwei Millionen Mal auf der Nintendo-Konsole runtergeladen worden - in weniger als 24 Stunden.

"Fortnite Battle Royale ist auf Nintendo Switch das gleiche Spiel, das man auch von PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac und mobilen Geräten kennt. Gleiches Gameplay, gleiche Karte, gleiche Inhalte und die gleichen wöchentlichen Updates. Mit der Switch kannst du dich mit deinen Freunden aus allen Ecken der Welt zusammentun und sogar von unterwegs aus zocken", schreibt Epic Games. Fortnite bietet Cross-Play-Unterstützung mit allen anderen Plattformen außer der PlayStation 4 (wir berichteten).



Außerdem ist der Patch 4.4.1 veröffentlicht worden, der die Einkaufswagen wieder aktiviert.


Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2018 Switch-Trailer


Quelle: Epic Games

Kommentare

godsinhisheaven schrieb am
Michi-2801 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 49 Minuten
 Empfindet noch wer die Switch version als unspielbar? Habe nicht das gefühl, dass das spiel jemals 30fps erreicht...
Keine Probleme bei mir. Bin aber auch absolut unempfindlich was fps betrifft.
Michi-2801 schrieb am
Empfindet noch wer die Switch version als unspielbar? Habe nicht das gefühl, dass das spiel jemals 30fps erreicht...
gEoNeO schrieb am
Ich habe es auch auf der Switch und mir macht es Spaß. Auch wenn ich mein Geld für Skins und Co. Nicht ausgeben werde. Ich freu mich für Epic Games. Auch wenn der ein, oder andere es als Videospiel für Generation ADHS abtun, es passt eben zu diesem Zeitgeist.
Minecraft Elemente ?
Battle Royal ?
Shooter ?
Schnelle runden ?
Mit Freunden ?
Ist klar, dass dieses Game ein Erfolg auf Schulpausen und Co. Ist. Mein Neffe zockt auch zu 90% nur Fortnite. Auf dem Fussball Training redet jedes Kind über Fortnite und Clash Royal.
Kein Wunder! Dass der CEO beim Vorführen von C&C Rivals sagte! For a new Generation. Wir sind halt der alte Kern, dass muss man halt auch Mal akzeptiert, ohne jetzt jemanden zu nahe zu treten.
ZappZarapp69 schrieb am
Ich bin auch einer davon. Wollte es einfach mal sehen.
Ich denke nicht, dass ich das dauerhaft spielen werde und überlege immer noch an Paladins herum, das mir deutlich besser gefällt.
Stefan51278 schrieb am
Ultimatix hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:17
 Aber keiner wills gewesen sein :lol: Das ist wie mit dem Dschungelcamp, keiner schaut es angeblich aber die Einschaltquoten sind immer top :lol:
Ich habs mir nur runtergeladen, um die Grafik der Telefon-Version mit der Switch-Version zu vergleichen. Habe jetzt also exakt zwei Runden gespielt, zählt aber auf beiden Plattformen als Download. Die Marketing-Abteilung bei Epic freut sich :D
