Fortnite: Battle Royale: Mehr als zwei Mio. Downloads auf Switch in weniger als 24 Stunden - 4Players.de

Thanks to all the #Fortnite fans who've already helped build up over 2 million downloads on #NintendoSwitch ! Still haven't jumped into the Battle Royale? Download it today for free on Nintendo #eShop ! https://t.co/4xKVx2J2mL pic.twitter.com/brunlnnP7N

We just released v4.4.1, you may have to restart to download the update. What can you expect?



â Shopping Carts re-enabled.

â Pro-Am matches available to view in BR clients.

â Player Reporting in StW.