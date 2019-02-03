 

Fortnite: Ingame-Live-Konzert von Marshmello erreicht mehr als zehn Millionen Zuschauer - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Fortnite
Action
Entwickler:
Release:
kein Termin
2018
2018
2018
kein Termin
2017
kein Termin
2017
12.06.2018
2017
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Vorschau: Fortnite
 
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Vorschau: Fortnite
 
 
Vorschau: Fortnite
 
 
Vorschau: Fortnite
 
 
Jetzt kaufen
ab 149,95

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos
Anzeige

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Grand Theft Auto V [PC] - 12,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition [PC] - 21,99 (Gamesplanet
  • Sudden Strike 4 [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Worms Armageddon [PC] - 3,25 (Gamesplanet)
  • Patrizier IV - Gold Edition [PC] - 4,44 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Fortnite: Ingame-Konzert von Marshmello erreicht mehr als zehn Millionen Zuschauer

Fortnite (Action) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Fortnite (Action) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
In Fortnite (Battle Royale) fand gestern Abend ein zehnminütiges "Live-Konzert" von Marshmello statt. Für die Dauer der Show in "Pleasant Park", die auf Tausenden von Fortnite-Servern übertragen wurde, wurden die Waffen deaktiviert und die Respawns aktiviert - zusammen mit Hologrammen, Lichtern, Feuerwerk und Co. konnten reichlich "Tanz-Emotes" auf Parkett gelegt werden. Gelegentlich wurde auch die Schwerkraft abgeschaltet. Nach dem Ende der Show ging der normale Battle-Royale-Wahnsinn weiter.

Laut Geoff Keighley sollen mehr als zehn Millionen Menschen das Konzert im Spiel gesehen haben. Hinzukommen noch Übertragungen in Livestreams und in einem speziell dafür eingerichteten Zuschauer-Modus im Fortnite-Client.




Quelle: Kotaku, PC Gamer
Fortnite
ab 149,95 bei

Kommentare

casanoffi schrieb am
Raskir hat geschrieben: ?
vor 48 Minuten
Todesglubsch hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:14
Ich glaube ich bin langsam echt zu alt für diesen Scheiß.
Und ich war glaub ich nie jung genug :)
Aber eigentlich coole Idee mit dem event nur halt mal sk gar nicht meins

War zuerst auch mein Gedanke, aber dann sind mir diverse Online-Events eingefallen, bei denen ich auch oft dabei war.
Der Herr der Ringe Online z. B.
Raskir schrieb am
Todesglubsch hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:14
 Hm.
*Wikipedia aufruf*
*Marshmello eingeb*
Mh.
Und ich hab Cro schon für dämlich gehalten.
Ich glaube ich bin langsam echt zu alt für diesen Scheiß.
Und ich war glaub ich nie jung genug :)
Aber eigentlich coole Idee mit dem event nur halt mal sk gar nicht meins
Aan Zee schrieb am
Ich mochte den Auftritt von In Extemo bei Gothic.
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Hm.
*Wikipedia aufruf*
*Marshmello eingeb*
Mh.
Und ich hab Cro schon für dämlich gehalten.
Ich glaube ich bin langsam echt zu alt für diesen Scheiß.
schrieb am