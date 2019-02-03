Fortnite: Ingame-Live-Konzert von Marshmello erreicht mehr als zehn Millionen Zuschauer - 4Players.de

Laut Geoff Keighley sollen mehr als zehn Millionen Menschen das Konzert im Spiel gesehen haben. Hinzukommen noch Übertragungen in Livestreams und in einem speziell dafür eingerichteten Zuschauer-Modus im Fortnite-Client.
Far From Alone: Sources are telling me there were more than *10 million concurrent players* watching the @marshmellomusic concert in @FortniteGame today - on top of the millions watching online. What a moment for gaming! pic.twitter.com/fkrPNjSC9I— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) 3. Februar 2019