Forza Horizon: Bald nicht im Xbox Game Store erhältlich; "End-of-Life-Status" erreicht - 4Players.de

Forza Horizon
Simulation
Entwickler: Playground Games
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
26.10.2012
Test: Forza Horizon
88

“Freiheit, PS-Party und Musik vom Feinsten: Es gibt derzeit kein besseres Rennspiel in einer offenen Welt als Forza Horizon!”

Leserwertung: 88% [4]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Forza Horizon: Bald nicht im Xbox Game Store erhältlich; "End-of-Life-Status" erreicht

Forza Horizon (Rennspiel) von Microsoft
Forza Horizon (Rennspiel) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Forza Horizon wird ab dem 20. Oktober 2016 nicht mehr in digitaler Form über den Xbox Games Store erhältlich sein. Brian Ekberg (Community-Manager) erklärte im offiziellen Blog, dass das Spiel den "End-of-Life-Status" (EOF) erreicht hätte und deswegen nicht mehr angeboten werden könnte - auch die Download-Erweiterungen sind davon betroffen. Diejenigen, die das Rennspiel und die Erweiterungen gekauft haben, werden weiterhin Zugriff auf das Rennspiel haben. Gründe für die Entscheidung wurden nicht genannt, aber es könnte mit auslaufenden Lizenzverträgen zusammenhängen. Forza Horizon erschien im Oktober 2012.

"While we're reveling in the euphoria of launching a brand-new Forza game, I do have an important update regarding the original Forza Horizon. On October 20, the original Forza Horizon for Xbox 360 will reach 'End of Life' status. That means that the game and its associated DLC will no longer be available for purchase. Players who own Forza Horizon before that date will still be able to download and play the game and its associated content as normal. After that date, however, Forza Horizon and its associated DLC will no longer be for sale."

Quelle: Microsoft

Kommentare

HardBeat schrieb am
So ein quatsch, Angst könnte man nur haben wenn es auch für Besitzer nicht mehr herunterladbar sein würde...dem ist aber nicht so. Wird wie gesagt nur an Lizenzen für gewisse Autos liegen die nach 4 Jahren endeten und dann nicht mehr verkauft werden dürfen. Betrifft aber wie gesagt niemanden der es schon besitzt!
Cry0n schrieb am
Die meisten (wie ich) haben es wohl ohnehin durchgespielt, aber das ist doch eine Perspektive, die einem Angst machen kann. Und wie soll das in Zukunft aussehen, wenn alles rein online ist oder auf der Cloud? Oder es nur noch temporäre Streams gibt?
