THQ Nordic: Neue Monster-Jam-Spiele für 2019 geplant - 4Players.de

THQ Nordic und Feld Entertainment haben zum Start der gamescom 2018 in Köln neue Videospiele-Adaptionen von Monster Jam angekündigt:
THQ Nordic and @FeldEnt are proud to announce that they will be collaborating to bring @MonsterJam to video game systems worldwide beginning in 2019!— THQNordic (@THQNordic) 20. August 2018
The games will be developed by Rainbow Studios, the creator of the @MXvsATV franchise!#MonsterJam #MXvsATV #THQNordic pic.twitter.com/UjQz7QAXVo
Die Titel sollen bei den Rainbow Studios (MX-vs.-ATV-Reihe) entstehen und ab 2019 für nicht näher spezifizierte Videospielsysteme erscheinen. Wieviele Spiele insgesamt geplant sind, wurde nicht bekannt. Der letzte Teil, Monster Jam: Crush it!, erschien 2016/2017 für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch.