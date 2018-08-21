THQ Nordic: Neue Monster-Jam-Spiele für 2019 geplant - 4Players.de

THQ Nordic
von ,

THQ Nordic: Neue Monster-Jam-Spiele für 2019 geplant

THQ Nordic (Unternehmen) von Nordic Games
THQ Nordic (Unternehmen) von Nordic Games - Bildquelle: Nordic Games
THQ Nordic und Feld Entertainment haben zum Start der gamescom 2018 in Köln neue Videospiele-Adaptionen von Monster Jam angekündigt:


Die Titel sollen bei den Rainbow Studios (MX-vs.-ATV-Reihe) entstehen und ab 2019 für nicht näher spezifizierte Videospielsysteme erscheinen. Wieviele Spiele insgesamt geplant sind, wurde nicht bekannt. Der letzte Teil, Monster Jam: Crush it!, erschien 2016/2017 für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch.

Quelle: THQ Nordic / Twitter

