THQ Nordic: Entscheidung für den Epic Games Store bei Metro Exodus lag ausschließlich bei Koch Media - 4Players.de

THQ Nordic twitterte: "Wir wollen die Möglichkeit zeitlich begrenzter Exklusivität für eines unserer Spiele in Zukunft nicht kategorisch ausschließen, aber im Hier und Jetzt wollen wir definitiv, dass die Spieler die Plattform ihrer Wahl auswählen können und möchten unser Portfolio so vielen Vertriebspartnern wie möglich zur Verfügung stellen."
Satisfactory wird zum Beispiel ebenfalls exklusiv im Epic Games Store veröffentlicht. Der Deal wurde von den Coffee Stain Studios allerdings vor der Übernahme durch THQ Nordic eingetütet.
not want to categorically exclude the possibility of timed exclusives for any of our games in the future, but speaking in the here and now, we definitely want to have the players choose the platform of their liking and make our portfolio available to as many outlets as possible. pic.twitter.com/oOI52rLDAi— THQNordic (@THQNordic) 29. Januar 2019
So headquarters is able to let its network of companies make their own decisions without "chain of command"-BS? What a time!— THQNordic (@THQNordic) 29. Januar 2019