THQ Nordic: Entscheidung für den Epic Games Store bei Metro Exodus lag ausschließlich bei Koch Media - 4Players.de

THQ Nordic
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: THQ Nordic
THQ Nordic: Entscheidung für den Epic Games Store bei Metro Exodus lag ausschließlich bei Koch Media

THQ Nordic (Unternehmen) von THQ Nordic
THQ Nordic (Unternehmen) von THQ Nordic - Bildquelle: THQ Nordic
THQ Nordic, der Mutterkonzern von Koch Media (Deep Silver), hat sich zur kontrovers diskutierten Entscheidung der zeitexklusiven Veröffentlichung von Metro Exodus auf PC im Epic Games Store zu Wort gemeldet. Die Entscheidung das Spiel zeitexklusiv im Epic Games Store zu veröffentlichen, wurde demnach ausschließlich von Koch Media getroffen, da Metro das geistige Eigentum von Koch Media sei. Es war ausschließlich eine Entscheidung von Koch Media, weshalb sie sich zu diesem Thema nicht weiter äußern können und werden.

THQ Nordic twitterte: "Wir wollen die Möglichkeit zeitlich begrenzter Exklusivität für eines unserer Spiele in Zukunft nicht kategorisch ausschließen, aber im Hier und Jetzt wollen wir definitiv, dass die Spieler die Plattform ihrer Wahl auswählen können und möchten unser Portfolio so vielen Vertriebspartnern wie möglich zur Verfügung stellen."

Satisfactory wird zum Beispiel ebenfalls exklusiv im Epic Games Store veröffentlicht. Der Deal wurde von den Coffee Stain Studios allerdings vor der Übernahme durch THQ Nordic eingetütet.




Quelle: THQ Nordic

