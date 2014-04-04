The Elder Scrolls Online: Geburtstagsfest der Orsinium-Erweiterung - 4Players.de





Die Erweiterung "Orsinium" für das Online-Rolenspiel The Elder Scrolls Online feiert seinen ersten Geburtstag. Ab dem 7. November bis zum 21. November werden folgende Boni freigeschaltet:

- Double the items received from crafting nodes in Wrothgar

- Double rewards received from the chests in Maelstrom Arena for both Normal and Veteran difficulty levels

- Double the number of reward boxes received by completing a daily delve or World Boss quest

- 75% off Crown Store purchases of the Orsinium DLC Game Pac

Letztes aktuelles Video: Orsiniums Anniversary