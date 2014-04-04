The Elder Scrolls Online: Geburtstagsfest der Orsinium-Erweiterung - 4Players.de

von Dieter Schmidt,
The Elder Scrolls Online: Geburtstagsfest der Orsinium-Erweiterung
Die Erweiterung "Orsinium" für das Online-Rolenspiel The Elder Scrolls Online feiert seinen ersten Geburtstag. Ab dem 7. November bis zum 21. November werden folgende Boni freigeschaltet:
- Double the items received from crafting nodes in Wrothgar
- Double rewards received from the chests in Maelstrom Arena for both Normal and Veteran difficulty levels
- Double the number of reward boxes received by completing a daily delve or World Boss quest
- 75% off Crown Store purchases of the Orsinium DLC Game Pac
Letztes aktuelles Video: Orsiniums Anniversary