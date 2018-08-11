The Elder Scrolls Online: Termin für Wolfhunter (DLC) und Ausblick auf Murkmire - 4Players.de

Darüber hinaus gaben die Entwickler bei der QuakeCon 2018 einen kleinen Ausblick auf die Erweiterung Murkmire. Der Umfang von Murkmire soll in etwa mit "Clockwork City" zu vergleichen sein. Des Weiteren werden die Abonnenten-Boni (ESO-Plus-Mitgliedschaft) ausgebaut (1.650 Kronen pro Monat und ein kostenloses Item pro Monat).
Bis zum 15. August um 16 Uhr kann das Online-Rollenspiel übrigens auf allen Plattformen (PC/Mac, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One) kostenlos gespielt werden.
This Fall, your adventures will bring you to the dangerous, untamed wilds of Black Marsh, home of the Argonians.— Bethesda (@bethesda) 10. August 2018
Here’s your sneak preview of The Elder Scrolls Online: Murkmire.#ESO #QuakeCon2018
ESRB RATING: Mature with Blood and Gore, Sexual Themes, Use of Alcohol, Violence pic.twitter.com/YwKpKzRpoe
Being an #ESO Plus member is getting even sweeter.— Bethesda (@bethesda) 10. August 2018
With the release of Murkmire, members will now get 1650 crowns per month, and access to exclusive offers in the #ESO Crown Store including a free item every month.
Watch for more details this Fall!#ESO #QuakeCon2018 pic.twitter.com/febqY1Y9bw
This September, we’ve got an all-new type of in-game community event related to #Summerset that you won’t want to miss.— Bethesda (@bethesda) 10. August 2018
The greater the community participation, the greater the rewards for everyone who takes part.
Stay tuned for details in the coming weeks!#ESO #QuakeCon2018 pic.twitter.com/QWdGatg0Dt
Letztes aktuelles Video: Wolfhunter DLC Trailer