The Elder Scrolls Online: Termin für Wolfhunter (DLC) und Ausblick auf Murkmire - 4Players.de

The Elder Scrolls Online
Online-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Zenimax Online
Release:
04.04.2014
09.06.2015
09.06.2015
Test: The Elder Scrolls Online
83
Test: The Elder Scrolls Online
82
Test: The Elder Scrolls Online
82
Leserwertung: 72% [3]

The Elder Scrolls Online
Nachrichten

von ,

The Elder Scrolls Online - Termin für Wolfhunter (DLC) und Ausblick auf Murkmire und mehr

The Elder Scrolls Online (Rollenspiel) von Bethesda Softworks
The Elder Scrolls Online (Rollenspiel) von Bethesda Softworks - Bildquelle: Bethesda Softworks
Der Verlies-DLC "Wolfhunter" wird am 13. August 2018 für PC/Mac und am 28. August für PS4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Die Erweiterung für The Elder Scrolls Online bietet zwei Verliese mit Werwolfthematik: Marsch der Aufopferung und Mondjägerfeste. Update 19 erscheint zusammen mit der Verlieserweiterung und bringt eine Reihe an Verbesserungen und Neuerungen kostenlos für alle Spieler, darunter ein neues Schlachtfeld, Änderungen am Allianzkrieg, Neuerungen bei Respezialisierungen und Verbesserungen für Werwölfe. Weitere Details zum Update 19 findet ihr hier.

Darüber hinaus gaben die Entwickler bei der QuakeCon 2018 einen kleinen Ausblick auf die Erweiterung Murkmire. Der Umfang von Murkmire soll in etwa mit "Clockwork City" zu vergleichen sein. Des Weiteren werden die Abonnenten-Boni (ESO-Plus-Mitgliedschaft) ausgebaut (1.650 Kronen pro Monat und ein kostenloses Item pro Monat).

Bis zum 15. August um 16 Uhr kann das Online-Rollenspiel übrigens auf allen Plattformen (PC/Mac, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One) kostenlos gespielt werden.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Wolfhunter DLC Trailer


Quelle: Bethesda
The Elder Scrolls Online
