The Elder Scrolls Online: Termin für Wolfhunter (DLC) und Ausblick auf Murkmire - 4Players.de

This Fall, your adventures will bring you to the dangerous, untamed wilds of Black Marsh, home of the Argonians.



Here’s your sneak preview of The Elder Scrolls Online: Murkmire.#ESO #QuakeCon2018



ESRB RATING: Mature with Blood and Gore, Sexual Themes, Use of Alcohol, Violence pic.twitter.com/YwKpKzRpoe — Bethesda (@bethesda) 10. August 2018

Being an #ESO Plus member is getting even sweeter.



With the release of Murkmire, members will now get 1650 crowns per month, and access to exclusive offers in the #ESO Crown Store including a free item every month.



Watch for more details this Fall!#ESO #QuakeCon2018 pic.twitter.com/febqY1Y9bw — Bethesda (@bethesda) 10. August 2018

This September, we’ve got an all-new type of in-game community event related to #Summerset that you won’t want to miss.



The greater the community participation, the greater the rewards for everyone who takes part.



Stay tuned for details in the coming weeks!#ESO #QuakeCon2018 pic.twitter.com/QWdGatg0Dt — Bethesda (@bethesda) 10. August 2018