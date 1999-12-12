Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition des Rollenspiel-Klassikers angekündigt - 4Players.de

Planescape: Torment
2D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Black Isle Studios
Publisher: Interplay
Release:
12.12.1999
kein Termin

Leserwertung: 80% [1]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition angekündigt

Planescape: Torment (Rollenspiel) von Interplay
Planescape: Torment (Rollenspiel) von Interplay - Bildquelle: Interplay
Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition ist für PC, Mac, Linux, iOS und Android angekündigt worden. Es soll am 11. April 2017 erscheinen und 19,99 Euro kosten. Die überarbeitete Version des Rollenspiel-Klassikers wird von Beamdog entwickelt, die schon Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate 2 und Icewind Dale als Enhanced Edition veröffentlicht haben. Chris Avellone (Lead Designer des Klassikers) wird ein Auge auf die aktualisierte Version haben. Die Enhanced Edition bietet höhere Auflösungen (bis 4K), eine überarbeitete Benutzeroberfläche (Zoom, Kampflog etc.), verbesserte Musik und diverse Bugfixes.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Enhanced Edition Launch Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Planescape: Torment (PC)

Features:
  • Enhanced Planescape: Chris Avellone, Lead Designer on Planescape Torment, has partnered with Beamdog to curate gameplay updates, bug fixes, and enhancements to best capture his original vision for the game.
  • The Planes Await: Planescape is a setting you've never experienced before, filled with strange magics, strange adversaries, and Dungeons & Dragons locations from across the multiverse.
  • Conversations to Remember: Encounter personable items, philosophic undead, and rat hiveminds while walking the planes with the strangest collection of allies ever seen in an RPG.
  • Pick Your Path: Character creation is just the beginning. The Nameless One can change his class, alignment, and even gain new abilities based on your choices.
  • Remastered Music: The full Planescape: Torment soundtrack has been remastered in-game to add more depth to Sigil and the multiverse.
  • 4K Interface: Sigil has never looked this good! The interface of Planescape: Torment has been rebuilt in high definition with tons of new convenience features.
  • A Planescape For Today: The Enhanced Edition includes modern features such as tab highlighting, area zooming, combat log, quickloot, and more!
  • Play It Your Way: Enable Enhanced Edition features as you desire or turn them off to experience Planescape: Torment in its original glory.
  • Cast Comprehend Languages: Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition is available in English, French, Polish, German, and Korean. Note: Korean translations are text only with voice-overs played in English.

Quelle: Beamdog

Kommentare

greenelve schrieb am
FuerstderSchatten hat geschrieben: ?
vor 22 Minuten
Scorcher24_ hat geschrieben: ?
vor 27 Minuten
Spiel lieber das Original bevor Beamdog die Story verbessert...
In der BG EE gibt es kaum inhaltliche Änderungen und ich spiele die gerade, warum sollte sich das bei PT EE ändern. Auf die die es gibt könnte ich zwar durchaus verzichten, aber die wie schon oben erwähnten Komfortfunktionen, wie das verbesserte Aufklauben der Gegenstände, machen es, wenn es im Angebot z.B. bei Steam ist, doch zur besseren Version.
Unlike Beamdog?s previous ports, there?s no new content this time around. This version doesn?t alter Planescape?s original text at all?other than a few edits supervised by the original game?s lead designer, Chris Avellone?but it does make the game far more playable thanks to new high-def graphics, some interface improvements, and a bunch of neat usability tweaks (like highlighting objects with tab).
http://kotaku.com/planescape-torment-en ... 1793725120
Sharkie schrieb am
Scorcher24_ hat geschrieben: ?
vor 53 Minuten
 Oh der nächste Klassiker der mit intellektuellem Faschismus verpestet wird.
Recep, bist du's?
FuerstderSchatten schrieb am
Scorcher24_ hat geschrieben: ?
vor 27 Minuten
Spiel lieber das Original bevor Beamdog die Story verbessert...
In der BG EE gibt es kaum inhaltliche Änderungen und ich spiele die gerade, warum sollte sich das bei PT EE ändern. Auf die die es gibt könnte ich zwar durchaus verzichten, aber die wie schon oben erwähnten Komfortfunktionen, wie das verbesserte Aufklauben der Gegenstände, machen es, wenn es im Angebot z.B. bei Steam ist, doch zur besseren Version.
Scorcher24_ schrieb am
Bachstail hat geschrieben: ?
vor 29 Minuten
 Das könnte DIE Gelegenheit für mich sein, den Titel nachzuholen.
Ich habe das Spiel hier noch irgendwo als Teil einer Atari Collection herumliegen, habe aber nie die Motivation gehabt, es wirklich weit zu spielen, eine Enhanced Edition könnte das durchaus ändern.
Spiel lieber das Original bevor Beamdog die Story verbessert...
Bachstail schrieb am
Das könnte DIE Gelegenheit für mich sein, den Titel nachzuholen.
Ich habe das Spiel hier noch irgendwo als Teil einer Atari Collection herumliegen, habe aber nie die Motivation gehabt, es wirklich weit zu spielen, eine Enhanced Edition könnte das durchaus ändern.
schrieb am

