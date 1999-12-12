Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition des Rollenspiel-Klassikers veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

von Jan Wöbbeking,
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition des Rollenspiel-Klassikers veröffentlicht
Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition ist gestern für PC, Mac, Linux, iOS und Android erschienen, und zwar zum Preis von 19,99 Euro. Die überarbeitete Version des Rollenspiel-Klassikers wurde von Beamdog entwickelt, die schon Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate 2 und Icewind Dale als Enhanced Edition veröffentlicht haben. Chris Avellone (Lead Designer des Klassikers) hatte ein Auge auf die aktualisierte Version. Die Enhanced Edition bietet höhere Auflösungen (bis 4K), eine überarbeitete Benutzeroberfläche (Zoom, Kampflog etc.), verbesserte Musik und diverse Bugfixes. Im offiziellen Blog bedanken sich die Entwickler ausführlich bei allerlei an der Neuauflage beteiligten Personen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Enhanced Edition Launch Trailer
Features:
- Enhanced Planescape: Chris Avellone, Lead Designer on Planescape Torment, has partnered with Beamdog to curate gameplay updates, bug fixes, and enhancements to best capture his original vision for the game.
- The Planes Await: Planescape is a setting you've never experienced before, filled with strange magics, strange adversaries, and Dungeons & Dragons locations from across the multiverse.
- Conversations to Remember: Encounter personable items, philosophic undead, and rat hiveminds while walking the planes with the strangest collection of allies ever seen in an RPG.
- Pick Your Path: Character creation is just the beginning. The Nameless One can change his class, alignment, and even gain new abilities based on your choices.
- Remastered Music: The full Planescape: Torment soundtrack has been remastered in-game to add more depth to Sigil and the multiverse.
- 4K Interface: Sigil has never looked this good! The interface of Planescape: Torment has been rebuilt in high definition with tons of new convenience features.
- A Planescape For Today: The Enhanced Edition includes modern features such as tab highlighting, area zooming, combat log, quickloot, and more!
- Play It Your Way: Enable Enhanced Edition features as you desire or turn them off to experience Planescape: Torment in its original glory.
- Cast Comprehend Languages: Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition is available in English, French, Polish, German, and Korean. Note: Korean translations are text only with voice-overs played in English.
