Warframe: Hyldrin, Railjack-Hangar, Gas-City-Überarbeitung und Co. - 4Players.de

Ihre Fähigkeiten sind:
- "Balefire: Summons her Balefire Exalted Weapon, a launcher that charges up and deals an energy blast!
- Shield Pillage: Sends out a wave that pulses out, and rushes back to Hildryn, stealing some enemy shields and armor as is passes over them. Any allies it passes over as it returns to Hildryn are cleansed of Status Effects, including Hildryn herself! Finally, you can recast the ability to return the wave to you sooner.
- Haven: Enemies in range will take damage based on the shields you drain from them. This ability also recharge your Ally's shields and give them bonus shields in range.
- Aegis Storm: You can fly up and down using your spacebar and shift. Enemies below you are caught in a CC pillar of energy. The higher up you go, the more damage done to enemies in these pillars, but the smaller the area of effect becomes! You can still use abilities in this mode (pending her Shield Pillage) for extra synergy."
Mitte des Jahres soll bekanntlich das Railjack-Update (Warframe Empyrean - Railjack) erscheinen. Bis zu vier Spieler können mit einem Raumschiff in den Weltraum aufsteigen, um dort zu forschen und zu kämpfen (PvE). Und dieses eigene Raumschiff wird man in einem Hangar im Dojo parken, begutachten, reparieren und mit Upgrades/Verbesserungen versehen können.
Auch auf die Überarbeitung von Gas City (Jupiter) und die damit verbundenen Missionen gingen die Entwickler kurz ein. Neben der optischen Verbesserung sind neue Gegnertypen und Überraschungen geplant, wie zum Beispiel Laser-Fallen zwischen Türen als Herausforderungsparcours.
Ansonsten wird an der automatischen Installation von Mods (Mod Auto-Install), Solo-Extraction in Endlosmissionen, schnellerem Waffenwechseln und an besseren visuellen Treffer-Reaktionen bei den Gegnern gearbeitet. Mit "Ephemera" kommen neue kosmetische Gegenstände ins Spiel, welche Tenno bekommen können, wenn sie spezifische Herausforderungen meistern. Versprochen werden ausgefallene Effekte, wie Rauch auf dem Warframe-Körper oder ausgefallene Fußspuren.