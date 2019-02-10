Warframe: Hyldrin, Railjack-Hangar, Gas-City-Überarbeitung und Co. - 4Players.de

"Balefire: Summons her Balefire Exalted Weapon, a launcher that charges up and deals an energy blast!

Shield Pillage: Sends out a wave that pulses out, and rushes back to Hildryn, stealing some enemy shields and armor as is passes over them. Any allies it passes over as it returns to Hildryn are cleansed of Status Effects, including Hildryn herself! Finally, you can recast the ability to return the wave to you sooner.

Haven: Enemies in range will take damage based on the shields you drain from them. This ability also recharge your Ally's shields and give them bonus shields in range.

Aegis Storm: You can fly up and down using your spacebar and shift. Enemies below you are caught in a CC pillar of energy. The higher up you go, the more damage done to enemies in these pillars, but the smaller the area of effect becomes! You can still use abilities in this mode (pending her Shield Pillage) for extra synergy."

See Hildryn in action for the first time!



Take to the skies and control the battlefield with her Aegis Storm Ability. pic.twitter.com/YGz4tKmGTn — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) 9. Februar 2019

Your first sneak peek at the Railjack Hangar, coming soon to a Dojo near you! pic.twitter.com/WF5wzKxvh0 — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) 8. Februar 2019

We’re putting the finishing touches on the Corpus Gas City Remaster!



Are you ready to return to Jupiter? pic.twitter.com/rh3XYmUJ6V — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) 9. Februar 2019