Warframe: Hildryn und ihre Fähigkeiten im Trailer - 4Players.de

 

Warframe: Hildryn und ihre Fähigkeiten im Trailer

Warframe
Science Fiction-Shooter
Entwickler:
Publisher: Digital Extremes
Release:
21.03.2013
Q4 2013
kein Termin
02.09.2014
Vorschau: Warframe
 
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden

Warframe: Hildryn und ihre Fähigkeiten im Trailer

Warframe (Shooter) von Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes möchte noch in dieser Woche den neuen Warframe Hildryn ("the domina of armament") zusammen mit "Operation: Buried Debts" veröffentlichen. Einen Vorgeschmack auf Hildryn, deren Fähigkeiten jeweils Energie aus dem "Schildpool" verbrauchen, gibt es das folgende Profil-Video.

Ihre Fähigkeiten sind:
  • "Balefire: Summons her Balefire Exalted Weapon, a launcher that charges up and deals an energy blast!
  • Shield Pillage: Sends out a wave that pulses out, and rushes back to Hildryn, stealing some enemy shields and armor as is passes over them. Any allies it passes over as it returns to Hildryn are cleansed of Status Effects, including Hildryn herself! Finally, you can recast the ability to return the wave to you sooner. 
  • Haven: Enemies in range will take damage based on the shields you drain from them. This ability also recharge your Ally's shields and give them bonus shields in range. 
  • Aegis Storm: You can fly up and down using your spacebar and shift. Enemies below you are caught in a CC pillar of energy. The higher up you go, the more damage done to enemies in these pillars, but the smaller the area of effect becomes! You can still use abilities in this mode (pending her Shield Pillage) for extra synergy."

