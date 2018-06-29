Oculus Rift: Minimale und empfohlene Systemvoraussetzungen aktualisiert - 4Players.de

Oculus VR und Facebook haben die minimalen Systemvoraussetzungen für die Nutzung von Oculus Rift mit Windows 10 aktualisiert und geben zudem neue Empfehlungen, welche Hardware idealerweise im PC-Gehäuse steckt, um ein optimales VR-Erlebnis zu bekommen. Ab sofort will man sich außerdem nur noch Nutzer des aktuellen Betriebssystems von Microsoft mit Updates versorgen. Trotzdem soll das VR-Headset vorerst auch unter Windows 7 und Windows 8.1 weiter funktionieren, doch könnten schon zukünftige Features nicht zur Verfügung stehen oder neue Anwendungen den Dienst verweigern. Laut Oculus VR nutzen aber bereits ohnehin 95 Prozent der Rift-Besitzer Windows 10 als Betriebssystem.
Empfohlene Systemkonfiguration:
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater
Alternative Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
CPU: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
Memory: 8GB+ RAM
Video Output: Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output
USB Ports: 3x USB 3.0 ports plus 1x USB 2.0 port
OS: Windows 10 operating system
Minimale Systemvoraussetzungen:
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater
Alternative Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
CPU: Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater
Memory: 8GB+ RAM
Video Output: Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output
USB Ports: 1x USB 3.0 port, plus 2x USB 2.0 ports
OS: Windows 10 operating system
Allerdings merkt Oculus VR bereits an, dass manche Entwickler für ihre VR-Erlebnisse ans Limit gehen und noch stärkere Hardware als die empfohlene Systemleistung voraussetzen könnten.
von Michael Krosta,