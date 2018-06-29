Oculus Rift: Minimale und empfohlene Systemvoraussetzungen aktualisiert - 4Players.de

Oculus Rift
Hardware
Entwickler: Oculus VR
Publisher: Facebook
Release:
28.03.2016
28.03.2016
28.03.2016
von ,

Oculus Rift: Minimale und empfohlene Systemvoraussetzungen aktualisiert

Oculus Rift (Hardware) von Facebook
Oculus Rift (Hardware) von Facebook - Bildquelle: Facebook
Oculus VR und Facebook haben die minimalen Systemvoraussetzungen für die Nutzung von Oculus Rift mit Windows 10 aktualisiert und geben zudem neue Empfehlungen, welche Hardware idealerweise im PC-Gehäuse steckt, um ein optimales VR-Erlebnis zu bekommen. Ab sofort will man sich außerdem nur noch Nutzer des aktuellen Betriebssystems von Microsoft mit Updates versorgen. Trotzdem soll das VR-Headset vorerst auch unter Windows 7 und Windows 8.1 weiter funktionieren, doch könnten schon zukünftige Features nicht zur Verfügung stehen oder neue Anwendungen den Dienst verweigern. Laut Oculus VR nutzen aber bereits ohnehin 95 Prozent der Rift-Besitzer Windows 10 als Betriebssystem.

Empfohlene Systemkonfiguration:

    Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater
    Alternative Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
    CPU: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
    Memory: 8GB+ RAM
    Video Output: Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output
    USB Ports: 3x USB 3.0 ports plus 1x USB 2.0 port
    OS: Windows 10 operating system

Minimale Systemvoraussetzungen:

    Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater
    Alternative Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
    CPU: Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater
    Memory: 8GB+ RAM
    Video Output: Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output
    USB Ports: 1x USB 3.0 port, plus 2x USB 2.0 ports
    OS: Windows 10 operating system 

Allerdings merkt Oculus VR bereits an, dass manche Entwickler für ihre VR-Erlebnisse ans Limit gehen und noch stärkere Hardware als die empfohlene Systemleistung voraussetzen könnten.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Dash neue Benutzeroberflaeche


Quelle: Oculus VR Blog
Oculus Rift
