Shenmue 3: Interview enthüllt Spielzeit und weitere Details; Suzuki würde gerne auch Shenmue 4 realisieren - 4Players.de

Interessant dürfte auch die Nennung der Spielzeit sein, die rund 30 Stunden betrage. Anders als in Teil 2 basiere das Kampfsystem nicht auf der Virtua-Engine, sondern sei von Grund auf neu entwickelt worden. Die Charakter-Modelle seien temporär und würden noch geändert; die ursprünglichen Gesichts-Animationen habe man bereits vor über einem Monat wieder aus dem Spiel genommen. Hier einige weitere Infos aus dem entsprechenden Neogaf-Thread zum Interview:
- "The released Shenmue III teaser footage is real-time in-game graphics.
- All character models are temporary and subject to change.
- Facial animations were initially implemented but have been removed about a month ago. --> this was due to a development change to facial bone structure which cause problems with the animation system
- The teaser was especially made for Gamescom 2017, no further plans to show more of the game at this year's Gamescom or Tokyo Game Show. However, a full-scale promotion will take place next year.
- Deep Silver will publish the game internationally, and they'll provide budget and promotional support. A publisher for Japan is to be decided.
- Suzuki-san would like to continue the series in Shenmue IV if possible.
- Suzuki-san is not interested in forcing the Shenmue story to complete in Shenmue III.
- Shenmue III will take around 30 hours of gameplay to complete.
- The fighting engine in Shenmue III is being built from scratch, and unlike Shenmue II it won't use the Virtua engine.
- A system that allows phone calls with characters from Shenmue and Shenmue II is planned for Shenmue III.
- Suzuki-san would like to bring as many voice actors from the previous games as possible, but some are retired now, he will audition a new voice actress for Shenhua.
- OST from Shenmue and Shenmue II will probably be reused in Shenmue III.
- The new partnership with Deep Silver is strong and it's aimed to improve the Shenmue III experience beyond what was initially planned on the Kickstarter."
