Shenmue 3: Interview enthüllt Spielzeit und weitere Details; Suzuki würde gerne auch Shenmue 4 realisieren - 4Players.de

bl4ckj4ck hat geschrieben: ? vor 46 Minuten Wie statisch die Gesichter aussehen, das sah ja auf dem ersten DC Shenmue ja besser aus, bewegungen können hakeliger auch kaum sein! Die Umgebung haben die hübsch gemacht, das steht ausser Frage, aber der Rest... naja...

-Facial animations were initially implemented but have been removed about a month ago.

TheLaughingMan hat geschrieben: ? vor 44 Minuten Ich wäre schon glücklich mal die Vorgänger spielen zu können. Weiß man eigentlich ob die als Download vor dem Release von Teil III kommen? So wie ich das verstehe ist die Reihe recht Story heftig, da wäre das von Vorteil...

Das er weitere Shenmue Spiele machen will, hat er schon vorher durchblicken lassen. Mich stimmt das eher negativ, da Ich mit Shenmue 3 nen Abschluss will... nicht wieder einen Teil der keinen Nachfolger bekommt, weil es nicht erfolgreich genug war. :/Les:Es gibt keine Gesichtsanimationen, deshalb sieht es statisch aus.Es sollten die HD Remakes noch in diesem Jahr erscheinen. Das waren zumindest die Gerüchte und Leaks.