Shenmue 3: Interview enthüllt Spielzeit und weitere Details; Suzuki würde gerne auch Shenmue 4 realisieren - 4Players.de

Shenmue 3
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Ys Net
Publisher: Ys Net
Release:
Q4 2018
Q4 2018

Shenmue 3: Interview enthüllt Spielzeit und weitere Details; Suzuki würde gerne auch Shenmue 4 realisieren

Shenmue 3 (Action) von Ys Net
Shenmue 3 (Action) von Ys Net - Bildquelle: Ys Net
Serienschöpfer Yu Suzuki hat in einem Gamescom-Interview mit Game Watch Japan einige Details zu seinem kommenden Action-Adventure Shenmue 3 verraten, die vom Nutzer des Neogaf-Forums "master15" sowie dem Shenmue-Dojo übersetzt und zusammengefasst wurden. Eine Info sei, dass Suzuki gerne auch einen vierten Teil entwickeln würde, wenn es möglich sei.

Interessant dürfte auch die Nennung der Spielzeit sein, die rund 30 Stunden betrage. Anders als in Teil 2 basiere das Kampfsystem nicht auf der Virtua-Engine, sondern sei von Grund auf neu entwickelt worden. Die Charakter-Modelle seien temporär und würden noch geändert; die ursprünglichen Gesichts-Animationen habe man bereits vor über einem Monat wieder aus dem Spiel genommen. Hier einige weitere Infos aus dem entsprechenden Neogaf-Thread zum Interview:

  • "The released Shenmue III teaser footage is real-time in-game graphics.
  • All character models are temporary and subject to change.
  • Facial animations were initially implemented but have been removed about a month ago. --> this was due to a development change to facial bone structure which cause problems with the animation system 
  • The teaser was especially made for Gamescom 2017, no further plans to show more of the game at this year's Gamescom or Tokyo Game Show. However, a full-scale promotion will take place next year.
  • Deep Silver will publish the game internationally, and they'll provide budget and promotional support. A publisher for Japan is to be decided.
  • Suzuki-san would like to continue the series in Shenmue IV if possible.
  • Suzuki-san is not interested in forcing the Shenmue story to complete in Shenmue III.
  • Shenmue III will take around 30 hours of gameplay to complete.
  • The fighting engine in Shenmue III is being built from scratch, and unlike Shenmue II it won't use the Virtua engine.
  • A system that allows phone calls with characters from Shenmue and Shenmue II is planned for Shenmue III.
  • Suzuki-san would like to bring as many voice actors from the previous games as possible, but some are retired now, he will audition a new voice actress for Shenhua.
  • OST from Shenmue and Shenmue II will probably be reused in Shenmue III.
  • The new partnership with Deep Silver is strong and it's aimed to improve the Shenmue III experience beyond what was initially planned on the Kickstarter."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser Trailer


Quelle: Game Watch Japan (via Neogaf-Forum)

Kommentare

EllieJoel schrieb am
Deep Silver ? Mehr als gute Vorzeichen die haben ja schon geholfen das Mighty Number 9 ein kleines Meisterwerk wurde. Dachte der Sinn von Kickstarter ist das es Spiel nicht von solchen Unternehmen und deren Wünschen verhunzt wird. Schade.
Kannachu schrieb am
Das er weitere Shenmue Spiele machen will, hat er schon vorher durchblicken lassen. Mich stimmt das eher negativ, da Ich mit Shenmue 3 nen Abschluss will... nicht wieder einen Teil der keinen Nachfolger bekommt, weil es nicht erfolgreich genug war. :/
bl4ckj4ck hat geschrieben: ?
vor 46 Minuten
 Wie statisch die Gesichter aussehen, das sah ja auf dem ersten DC Shenmue ja besser aus, bewegungen können hakeliger auch kaum sein! Die Umgebung haben die hübsch gemacht, das steht ausser Frage, aber der Rest... naja...
Les:
-Facial animations were initially implemented but have been removed about a month ago.
Es gibt keine Gesichtsanimationen, deshalb sieht es statisch aus.
TheLaughingMan hat geschrieben: ?
vor 44 Minuten
 Ich wäre schon glücklich mal die Vorgänger spielen zu können. Weiß man eigentlich ob die als Download vor dem Release von Teil III kommen? So wie ich das verstehe ist die Reihe recht Story heftig, da wäre das von Vorteil...
Es sollten die HD Remakes noch in diesem Jahr erscheinen. Das waren zumindest die Gerüchte und Leaks.
http://www.pcgames.de/Shenmue-2-Spiel-3 ... r-1221885/
TheLaughingMan schrieb am
Ich wäre schon glücklich mal die Vorgänger spielen zu können. Weiß man eigentlich ob die als Download vor dem Release von Teil III kommen? So wie ich das verstehe ist die Reihe recht Story heftig, da wäre das von Vorteil...
bl4ckj4ck schrieb am
Wie statisch die Gesichter aussehen, das sah ja auf dem ersten DC Shenmue ja besser aus, bewegungen können hakeliger auch kaum sein! Die Umgebung haben die hübsch gemacht, das steht ausser Frage, aber der Rest... naja...
Malvero schrieb am
Eine Info sei, dass Suzuki gerne auch einen vierten Teil entwickeln würde, wenn es möglich sei.
Mir wär's ja lieber, die Serie käme endlich zu einem Ende. Ich krieg langsam das Gefühl, dass Lan Di an Altersschwäche sterben wird, bevor Ryo endlich mal für ein klärendes Gespräch bei ihm aufkreuzt...
schrieb am

