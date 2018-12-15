DayZ: Survival-Urgestein hat den Early Access verlassen; Probe-Wochenende läuft - 4Players.de

ADDED
- Added: Crafting wooden plank from wooden log with hacksaw
- Added: Camera misalignment during movement in iron sights
- Added: Sounds for prone injured animations
- Added: Impact sound for Hatchback
- Added: Destroyed engine sound
- Added: Sounds for base building
- Added: Speaking animation connected to VoN
- Added: Heat haze/shimmer
- Added: New UI icons
- Added: Additional sounds for animals
- Added: Additional sounds for jammed weapons
- Added: Horticulture (limited to garden plot and still WIP)
- Added: Ability to see lights from a distance, outside of the shadow rendering distance
- Added: animation for interaction with wire while having pliers
- Added: gag action to rags
- Added: New sounds for road flare and power generator
- Added: New server browser
- Added: Localization to Launcher
- Added: Field shovel, farming hoe and ice axe can now be used to dig a garden plot
- Added: Bleeding from infected
- Added: New character scenes for the main menu
Die Xbox-One-Version soll zudem Anfang kommenden Jahres fertiggestellt werden. Derzeit befindet sich der Titel auch auf der Microsoft-Konsole, im Rahmen des Game-Preview-Programms, in Entwicklung. Eine Veröffentlichung auf PlayStation 4 ist ebenfalls für 2019 angedacht, allerdings für einen noch nicht spezifizierten späteren Zeitpunkt.
Letztes aktuelles Video: PC 10 Launch Trailer