DayZ: Survival-Urgestein hat den Early Access verlassen; Probe-Wochenende läuft - 4Players.de

 

DayZ: Survival-Urgestein hat den Early Access verlassen; Probe-Wochenende läuft

DayZ
Survival-Horror
Release:
13.12.2018
2019
Q1 2019
DayZ: Survival-Urgestein hat den Early Access verlassen

DayZ (Action) von Bohemia Interactive
DayZ (Action) von Bohemia Interactive - Bildquelle: Bohemia Interactive
Das Survival-Urgestein DayZ hat den Early Access auf Steam nach fünf Jahren hinter sich gelassen (Change-Log). Der Preis der Vollversion liegt bei 27,99 Euro. Die vor einiger Zeit angekündigte Preiserhöhung wurde noch nicht durchgeführt. Die Survival-Simulation von Bohemia Interactive kann an diesem Wochenende kostenlos bei Steam ausprobiert werden.

ADDED
  • Added: Crafting wooden plank from wooden log with hacksaw
  • Added: Camera misalignment during movement in iron sights
  • Added: Sounds for prone injured animations
  • Added: Impact sound for Hatchback
  • Added: Destroyed engine sound
  • Added: Sounds for base building
  • Added: Speaking animation connected to VoN
  • Added: Heat haze/shimmer
  • Added: New UI icons
  • Added: Additional sounds for animals
  • Added: Additional sounds for jammed weapons
  • Added: Horticulture (limited to garden plot and still WIP)
  • Added: Ability to see lights from a distance, outside of the shadow rendering distance
  • Added: animation for interaction with wire while having pliers
  • Added: gag action to rags
  • Added: New sounds for road flare and power generator
  • Added: New server browser
  • Added: Localization to Launcher
  • Added: Field shovel, farming hoe and ice axe can now be used to dig a garden plot
  • Added: Bleeding from infected
  • Added: New character scenes for the main menu

Die Xbox-One-Version soll zudem Anfang kommenden Jahres fertiggestellt werden. Derzeit befindet sich der Titel auch auf der Microsoft-Konsole, im Rahmen des Game-Preview-Programms, in Entwicklung. Eine Veröffentlichung auf PlayStation 4 ist ebenfalls für 2019 angedacht, allerdings für einen noch nicht spezifizierten späteren Zeitpunkt.

Quelle: Bohemia Interactive

Sanctus2611 schrieb am
Nach der Leidensgeschichte, können Sie den Kram jetzt behalten.
