Disgaea: Hour of Darkness: Wird als Disgaea 1 Complete (HD-Version) für PS4 und Switch erscheinen - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
Taktik-Rollenspiel
Release:
24.02.2016
01.07.2004
2018
2018
Test: Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
83
Test: Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
88
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen ab 49,00 bei

Leserwertung: 93% [2]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

    Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

    Nachrichten

    Folge uns

           
    von ,

    Disgaea: Hour of Darkness wird als Disgaea 1 Complete (HD-Version) für PS4 und Switch erscheinen

    Disgaea: Hour of Darkness (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts / NIS America
    Disgaea: Hour of Darkness (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts / NIS America - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts / NIS America
    Disgaea 1 Complete, in Japan bekannt als Disgaea Refine, wird im Herbst 2018 für PlayStation 4 und Switch in Nordamerika und Europa erscheinen (Preis: 49,99 Dollar). Im Shop von NIS America können zudem Sammler-Editionen für 99,99 Dollar bestellt werden. Das Spiel wird englische und japanische Sprachausgabe sowie englische und französische Texte bieten.

    Disgaea 1 Complete ist eine HD-Version von Disgaea: Hour of Darkness (2003) mit hochauflösender Grafik - speziell optimiert für PS4 und Switch. Die Grafik der Ingame-Charaktere soll auf dem Niveau von Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance sein.

    "The Overlord is dead. The Netherworld is in turmoil. Time to kick some ass! Netherworld Prince Laharl awakens to fight for his throne and it’s up to him and some unlikely allies to defend what is rightfully his. Together with his devious vassal Etna, the angel trainee Flonne, and a whole cavalcade of explosive characters, Laharl will slash, shoot, and punch his way to the top. Build your squad to level 9999 and unleash crazy special skills, team attacks, and spells to deal millions of points of damage in this zany high-definition remake of an RPG classic.

    • Feel the Wrath of Laharl! – Take control of Prince Laharl as he conquers the Netherworld to become the Overlord in this zany story of assassins, Prinnies, and robots!
    • Hours of Darkness! – The original Disgaea is back and better than ever! Play through the main story, or try Etna Mode with extra characters not found in the original release! Get lost in the Item World for hundreds of hours of fast-paced strategy RPG action, now in HD for the first time!
    • LEVEL UP, DOOD! – Level up anything from characters to items to shops, all while wearing 100-ton boxers! Things not working out in your favor? Head to the Dark Assembly, and be the change you wish to see in the Netherworld!"

    Letztes aktuelles Video: PC-Trailer


    Quelle: NIS America, Gematsu
    Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
    ab 49,00 bei

    Kommentare

    Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
    schrieb am

    Facebook

    Google+