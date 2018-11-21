Star Citizen: Download: Alpha 3.3.5 mit Planet Hurston und der großen Stadt Lorville - 4Players.de

Added: New Planet - Hurston.

Hurston is the first planetary location and as such is considerably larger than moons and has varied biomes. Additionally, you will found several outposts, labed HMC (Hurston Mining Centers) scattered about the surface.





Added: New Moons - Aberdeen, Magda, Arial, and Ita and populated them with a handful of outposts.

Added: Seven Additional rest stops.

Added: New Major Landing Zone - Lorville

Lorville is a large city area and as such only has one legal area for landing and port entry. Space above residential and commercial areas are protected by a no-fly zone. Players will be warned when they are entering that zone via HUD warnings, visual indicators, and increasing audio alerts. If they continue into the zone, their ship will be destroyed. The city has a bar with an interactive bartender and a personal equipment shop (Tammany and Sons) that includes an early implementation of the multi-tool. To move around the city, there is a train style transit system and signs to help guide the way.

Added: Hurston clothing/armor variants including variants of the Odyssey II flight suit and the Virgil TrueDef-Pro Armor.

Players now have expanded interactions with some items.

Updated some ship and vehicle headlights for better projection.