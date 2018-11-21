Star Citizen: Download: Alpha 3.3.5 mit Planet Hurston und der großen Stadt Lorville - 4Players.de

Hurston wurde auf der CitizenCon 2018 am 10. Oktober enthüllt und ist ein riesiger Planet, der Tausende von Kilometern (spielbare) Fläche umfasst, mit mehr als fünf verschiedenen Biomen, darunter Stadtlandschaften, Savannen, Tundra, Berge und Küsten. Lorville, das Stadtzentrum des Planeten, wird auch zugänglich sein. In Lorville erwartet die Spieler eine dicht besiedelte Stadt sowie der "New Deal" Schiffsshop - dort wird man einige (aber nicht alle) Ingame-Schiffe mit Ingame-Währung kaufen können.
New Features
Universe
- Added: New Planet - Hurston.
Hurston is the first planetary location and as such is considerably larger than moons and has varied biomes. Additionally, you will found several outposts, labed HMC (Hurston Mining Centers) scattered about the surface.
- Added: New Moons - Aberdeen, Magda, Arial, and Ita and populated them with a handful of outposts.
- Added: Seven Additional rest stops.
- Added: New Major Landing Zone - Lorville
Lorville is a large city area and as such only has one legal area for landing and port entry. Space above residential and commercial areas are protected by a no-fly zone. Players will be warned when they are entering that zone via HUD warnings, visual indicators, and increasing audio alerts. If they continue into the zone, their ship will be destroyed. The city has a bar with an interactive bartender and a personal equipment shop (Tammany and Sons) that includes an early implementation of the multi-tool. To move around the city, there is a train style transit system and signs to help guide the way.
- Added: Hurston clothing/armor variants including variants of the Odyssey II flight suit and the Virgil TrueDef-Pro Armor.
- Players now have expanded interactions with some items.
Feature Updates
Ships and Vehicles
- Updated some ship and vehicle headlights for better projection.
Passend dazu wird vom 23. November bis zum 1. Dezember 2018 ein "Free-Fly-Event" stattfinden. Alle interessierten Spieler können einen kostenlosen Blick auf Star Citizen werfen und an jedem Tag einige der bisher integrierten Raumschiffe (mehr als 80) probefliegen. Ein Star-Citizen-Account für das "Persistent Universe" kann hier erstellt werden. Innerhalb des Spiels stellt jeder Raumschiff-Hersteller sein gesamtes Aufgebot für einen 24-Stunden "Testflug" zur Verfügung. Von Tag zu Tag wechselt der Hersteller. Die Liste und den Zeitplan der verfügbaren Raumschiffe findet ihr hier.
Letztes aktuelles Video: CitizenCon 2948 - Road to Release