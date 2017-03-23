Mass Effect: Andromeda: Patch 1.10 steht bereit - 4Players.de

Mass Effect: Andromeda
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: BioWare Montreal
Publisher: Electronic Arts
23.03.2017
Test: Mass Effect: Andromeda
78
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Mass Effect: Andromeda - Patch 1.10 steht bereit

Mass Effect: Andromeda (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts
Mass Effect: Andromeda (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
Für Mass Effect: Andromeda steht der Patch 1.10 zum Download bereit. Im Gegensatz zu den vorherigen Updates, mit denen unter anderem die Gesichtsanimationen und die Zwischensequenzen verbessert wurden, werden diesmal hauptsächlich Bugfixes an dem Sci-Fi-Action-Rollenspiel vorgenommen. Folgende Liste mit Veränderungen hat BioWare veröffentlicht (eine deutsche Change-Log-Version liegt noch nicht vor):

  • Veteran ranks of characters will only drop after all characters of that rarity have been unlocked to rank 10.
  • Naladen explosion now deals damage when Cryo or Incendiary Ammo are equipped.
  • Fixed issue where Dwindling Supplies and Empty Resupply mission modifiers would not function correctly if a player left the game.
  • Dhan shotgun now properly primes enemies.
  • Fixed issue where Bulwark, Siphon, and Concussive variants of pistols and sniper rifles would prime enemies too slowly when using special ammo.
  • Fixed issue where using Supply Pack Transmitter would reduce spare ammo if Empty Resupply mission modifier was active.
  • Using First Aid with Supply Pack Transmitter no longer heals enemies.
  • Fixed issue that caused screen to blink red/yellow when using Siphon and Bulwark weapons.
  • Rank XIV Common Characters are no longer displayed as Rank XV

Quelle: EA, BioWare
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Arco hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:47
 Mitunter sind es aber auch nur die schrecklichen deutschen Dialoge.
Die Dialoge sind auch im englischen schrecklich. ;)
Und was die Gesichter angeht: Sie waren noch schlimmer :D
Arco schrieb am
Hatte mir das Spiel nun mal runter geladen und paar Stunden gespielt, dass die Gesichter gepatched sind, finde ich nicht sonderlich sichtbar. Mitunter sind es aber auch nur die schrecklichen deutschen Dialoge.
MrLetiso schrieb am
Ach hierum geht's.
Ich hatte mich schon gefreut, dass endlich dieser olle Dienstag gepatcht wurde...
