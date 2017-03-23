Mass Effect: Andromeda: Patch 1.10 steht bereit - 4Players.de

- Veteran ranks of characters will only drop after all characters of that rarity have been unlocked to rank 10.
- Naladen explosion now deals damage when Cryo or Incendiary Ammo are equipped.
- Fixed issue where Dwindling Supplies and Empty Resupply mission modifiers would not function correctly if a player left the game.
- Dhan shotgun now properly primes enemies.
- Fixed issue where Bulwark, Siphon, and Concussive variants of pistols and sniper rifles would prime enemies too slowly when using special ammo.
- Fixed issue where using Supply Pack Transmitter would reduce spare ammo if Empty Resupply mission modifier was active.
- Using First Aid with Supply Pack Transmitter no longer heals enemies.
- Fixed issue that caused screen to blink red/yellow when using Siphon and Bulwark weapons.
- Rank XIV Common Characters are no longer displayed as Rank XV
