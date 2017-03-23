Mass Effect: Andromeda: Keine weiteren Story-Inhalte und keine weiteren Patches für den Einzelspieler-Modus - 4Players.de

Es sind keine weiteren Patches mehr für den Einzelspieler-Modus von Mass Effect: Andromeda geplant, dies teilte BioWare auf der offiziellen Webseite mit. Patch 1.10 ist somit das letzte Update für die Geschichte um den "Pathfinder". Weitere Story-Inhalte sind nicht vorgesehen, stattdessen sollen einige Geschichten in Comic- oder Buch-Form erzählt werden (zum Beispiel "Fate of the Quarian Ark"). Der Mehrspieler-Modus soll weiterhin mit neuen Multiplayer-Missionen und Charakter-Kits versorgt werden.
"Early in development, we decided to focus Mass Effect: Andromeda's story on the Pathfinder, the exploration of the Andromeda galaxy, and the conflict with the Archon. The game was designed to further expand on the Pathfinder’s journey through this new galaxy with story-based APEX multiplayer missions and we will continue to tell stories in the Andromeda Galaxy through our upcoming comics and novels, including the fate of the quarian ark. Our last update, 1.10, was the final update for Mass Effect: Andromeda. There are no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content."
von Marcel Kleffmann,