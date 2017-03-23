Mass Effect: Andromeda: Keine weiteren Story-Inhalte und keine weiteren Patches für den Einzelspieler-Modus - 4Players.de

Modern Day Cowboy hat geschrieben: ? Heute 11:09 Und ernsthaft, von den Gesichtsanimationen abgsehen hör ich von den ganzen Internet Hatern selten Argumente warum Andromeda denn so ein grottenschlechtes Spiel sein soll (realistische Argumentationen, keine Menschen die sich schon im Vorhinein ein perfektes Spiel zusammengeträumt haben und danach so ernüchtert werden dass nicht alles exakt so ist wie sie es sich vorstellten)... und Dialoge, naja die waren in ME 1-3 genauso Licht und Schatten, genauso wie die Charaktere... ich würde Andromeda insgesamt deutlich besser als ME3 einschätzen aber nicht so gut wie die ersten beiden Teile. Und ernsthaft, von den Gesichtsanimationen abgsehen hör ich von den ganzen Internet Hatern selten Argumente warum Andromeda denn so ein grottenschlechtes Spiel sein soll (realistische Argumentationen, keine Menschen die sich schon im Vorhinein ein perfektes Spiel zusammengeträumt haben und danach so ernüchtert werden dass nicht alles exakt so ist wie sie es sich vorstellten)... und Dialoge, naja die waren in ME 1-3 genauso Licht und Schatten, genauso wie die Charaktere... ich würde Andromeda insgesamt deutlich besser als ME3 einschätzen aber nicht so gut wie die ersten beiden Teile.

Nun, ich kann dazu nur empfehlen einfach mal ein paar Videos von nach dem Release zu schauen: die Bug-Orgie dort war tatsächlich die schlimmste, die ich in AAA Titeln in den letzten Jahren erlebt habe.Hinzu kommt der häufig unpassende, deplatzierte und von allen weiteren handelnden Charakteren häufig ignorierte Humor: sagt wer was pseudo-lustiges passiert einfach nix und die übrigen Leute handeln so weiter als hätte niemand was gesagt.ME1-3 haben durchaus Schwachstellen in Punkto Dialogen/ Charakteren aber gerade ME1 und 2 und in einigen Teilen auch ME3 haben solche Probleme einfach nicht, da der Humor dort wenn, dann sehr pointiert eingesetzt wird.Außerdem trägt das Open-World-Design des Spiels dazu bei, dass das Pacing der Story viel ist als bei ME1-3.Des Weiteren wird das eigentlich sehr interessante Setting einfach nicht genutzt: der Plot ist im Großen und Ganzen eine Kopie von ME1-3 und setzt sogut wie keine eigenen Akzente. Die Serie The Expanse zeigt da sehr gut, wie man das Setting der Besiedlung viel besser...