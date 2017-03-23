Mass Effect: Andromeda: Keine weiteren Story-Inhalte und keine weiteren Patches für den Einzelspieler-Modus - 4Players.de

Mass Effect: Andromeda
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: BioWare Montreal
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
23.03.2017
Test: Mass Effect: Andromeda
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Nachrichten

Mass Effect: Andromeda - Keine weiteren Story-Inhalte und keine weiteren Patches für den Einzelspieler-Modus

Es sind keine weiteren Patches mehr für den Einzelspieler-Modus von Mass Effect: Andromeda geplant, dies teilte BioWare auf der offiziellen Webseite mit. Patch 1.10 ist somit das letzte Update für die Geschichte um den "Pathfinder". Weitere Story-Inhalte sind nicht vorgesehen, stattdessen sollen einige Geschichten in Comic- oder Buch-Form erzählt werden (zum Beispiel "Fate of the Quarian Ark"). Der Mehrspieler-Modus soll weiterhin mit neuen Multiplayer-Missionen und Charakter-Kits versorgt werden.

"Early in development, we decided to focus Mass Effect: Andromeda's story on the Pathfinder, the exploration of the Andromeda galaxy, and the conflict with the Archon. The game was designed to further expand on the Pathfinder’s journey through this new galaxy with story-based APEX multiplayer missions and we will continue to tell stories in the Andromeda Galaxy through our upcoming comics and novels, including the fate of the quarian ark. Our last update, 1.10, was the final update for Mass Effect: Andromeda. There are no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content."

Quelle: EA, BioWare
Kommentare

Black Stone schrieb am
Was ist denn im SinglePlayer jetzt tatsächlich noch ungefixt? Habe nach den letzten Patches nicht mehr viele Beschwerden gelesen und mit z.Zt. 19,90 ist das Spiel eigentlich in einer Preislage, die dem Umgang mehr als angemessen erscheint, wenn es keine großen Probleme mehr gibt...
Onekles schrieb am
Nächstes Jahr um die Zeit wird EA leugnen, dass das Ding jemals existiert hat.
So ähnlich wie bei Nintendo und dem Virtual Boy (und bald der Wii U). Oder wie bei Sony und der Vita. Oder Microsoft und Windows Phone. *g*
Modern Day Cowboy schrieb am
DonDonat hat geschrieben: ?
vor 57 Minuten
Modern Day Cowboy hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:09
 Und ernsthaft, von den Gesichtsanimationen abgsehen hör ich von den ganzen Internet Hatern selten Argumente warum Andromeda denn so ein grottenschlechtes Spiel sein soll (realistische Argumentationen, keine Menschen die sich schon im Vorhinein ein perfektes Spiel zusammengeträumt haben und danach so ernüchtert werden dass nicht alles exakt so ist wie sie es sich vorstellten)... und Dialoge, naja die waren in ME 1-3 genauso Licht und Schatten, genauso wie die Charaktere... ich würde Andromeda insgesamt deutlich besser als ME3 einschätzen aber nicht so gut wie die ersten beiden Teile.
Nun, ich kann dazu nur empfehlen einfach mal ein paar Videos von nach dem Release zu schauen: die Bug-Orgie dort war tatsächlich die schlimmste, die ich in AAA Titeln in den letzten Jahren erlebt habe.
Hinzu kommt der häufig unpassende, deplatzierte und von allen weiteren handelnden Charakteren häufig ignorierte Humor: sagt wer was pseudo-lustiges passiert einfach nix und die übrigen Leute handeln so weiter als hätte niemand was gesagt.
ME1-3 haben durchaus Schwachstellen in Punkto Dialogen/ Charakteren aber gerade ME1 und 2 und in einigen Teilen auch ME3 haben solche Probleme einfach nicht, da der Humor dort wenn, dann sehr pointiert eingesetzt wird.
Außerdem trägt das Open-World-Design des Spiels dazu bei, dass das...
DonDonat schrieb am
Modern Day Cowboy hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:09
 Und ernsthaft, von den Gesichtsanimationen abgsehen hör ich von den ganzen Internet Hatern selten Argumente warum Andromeda denn so ein grottenschlechtes Spiel sein soll (realistische Argumentationen, keine Menschen die sich schon im Vorhinein ein perfektes Spiel zusammengeträumt haben und danach so ernüchtert werden dass nicht alles exakt so ist wie sie es sich vorstellten)... und Dialoge, naja die waren in ME 1-3 genauso Licht und Schatten, genauso wie die Charaktere... ich würde Andromeda insgesamt deutlich besser als ME3 einschätzen aber nicht so gut wie die ersten beiden Teile.
Nun, ich kann dazu nur empfehlen einfach mal ein paar Videos von nach dem Release zu schauen: die Bug-Orgie dort war tatsächlich die schlimmste, die ich in AAA Titeln in den letzten Jahren erlebt habe.
Hinzu kommt der häufig unpassende, deplatzierte und von allen weiteren handelnden Charakteren häufig ignorierte Humor: sagt wer was pseudo-lustiges passiert einfach nix und die übrigen Leute handeln so weiter als hätte niemand was gesagt.
ME1-3 haben durchaus Schwachstellen in Punkto Dialogen/ Charakteren aber gerade ME1 und 2 und in einigen Teilen auch ME3 haben solche Probleme einfach nicht, da der Humor dort wenn, dann sehr pointiert eingesetzt wird.
Außerdem trägt das Open-World-Design des Spiels dazu bei, dass das Pacing der Story viel ist als bei ME1-3.
Des Weiteren wird das eigentlich sehr interessante Setting einfach nicht genutzt: der Plot ist im Großen und Ganzen eine Kopie von ME1-3 und setzt sogut wie keine eigenen Akzente. Die Serie The Expanse zeigt da sehr gut, wie man das Setting der Besiedlung viel besser...
Paranidis68 schrieb am
LP 90 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:04
 Wundert mich gar nicht. EA verlässt halt wieder das (Selbst-) angezündete Schiff.
Da hast du genau das geschrieben, was diesen teuflischen Verein ausmacht. Schon das Bild, wie dieser CEO auf dem Thron sitzt, ist das beste Beispiel dafür.
Wenn ich etwas nicht leiden kann, dann sind es Heuchler und Blutsauger. Auf EA trifft beides zu. Wir kommen, schauen und räumen ab. So in etwa kann man das Brauchtum von diesem "Publisher" bezeichnen.
Das mit ME kann man dann auch verstehen und auch, warum da ganz schnell der Anker gekappt wird. Ich habe es nicht gekauft und auch nicht gespielt (Copy auch nicht, falls das jemand denken sollte). Mir ging schon diese ganze Homoscheiße im Vorab auf die Eier, dass ich es komplett ignoriert habe. Auch wenn es das ja schon in den Vorgängern gab. Jetzt kommt leider noch die Social Media Gehirnkrankheit dazu und dann wird's ekelig. Da klinke ich mich aus.
EA soll zum Teufel gehen.
schrieb am

