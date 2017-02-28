Torment: Tides of Numenera: Early-Access-Update: Tidal Surge bringt Sprachausgabe, viele Balance-Veränderungen, Performance-Verbesserungen und mehr - 4Players.de

Torment: Tides of Numenera
Rollenspiel
Release:
28.02.2017
28.02.2017
28.02.2017

Torment: Tides of Numenera - Early-Access-Update: Tidal Surge bringt Sprachausgabe, viele Balance-Veränderungen, Performance-Verbesserungen und mehr

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Rollenspiel) von Techland Publishing / Deep Silver
Torment: Tides of Numenera (Rollenspiel) von Techland Publishing / Deep Silver - Bildquelle: Techland Publishing / Deep Silver
Für die Early-Access-Version von Torment: Tides of Numenera ist das große Update "Tidal Surge" veröffentlicht worden. Es umfasst Sprachausgabe für wichtige Charaktere bzw. zentrale Gespräche, diverse Balance-Veränderungen (Kampf, Beute, Wirtschaft), Anpassungen bei den Charakter-Werten und viele Bugfixes bzw. Performance-Verbesserungen. Auch (optionale) Tutorials und Hilfetexte werden hinzugefügt. Wie bei der bisherigen Early-Access-Version wird man nur den Auftakt (Sagus Cliffs und einige Teile aus Castoff's Labyrinth) spielen können. Die restlichen Inhalte werden erst mit der Veröffentlichung am 28. Februar 2017 (PC, PS4 und Xbox One) hinzugefügt.

Update Highlights:
  • Voice-acting has been added to key characters and conversations.
  • Huge balance improvements across combat, loot and economy.
  • Tweaks and adjustments to character stats, such as armor and resistances.
  • Many interface art and functionality improvements, fixes and other refinements.
  • Improvements to visual and sound effects, especially combat abilities.
  • Reworked early-game crisis flow.
  • Game settings such as key rebinding and text size are now available.
  • Added tutorials and other helpers (optional).
  • Hundreds of bug fixes and performance optimizations.

Known Issues:
  • When looting a container, the last member in the party is automatically selected instead of the first member.
  • On the Merchant screen, it can be difficult to highlight the leftmost row of items with the mouse cursor.
  • The Item Gained panel does not always appear after receiving an item from a difficult task.
  • In rare instances, combat encounters in the Anechoic Lazaret may not end correctly.
  • Dismissing Aligern or Callistege from the party can sometimes cause them to spawn in inaccessible locations.

Quelle: inXile Entertainment, Techland Publishing

