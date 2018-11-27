Wargaming: Edge Case Games (Fractured Space) übernommen - 4Players.de

 

Wargaming (World of Tanks und Co.) hat Edge Case Games Ltd. aus Großbritannien übernommen. Das Studio wurde 2014 gegründet und entwickelte u. a. Fractured Space. Das 32-köpfige Studio wird Teil der kürzlich eröffneten britischen Zweigstelle von Wargaming mit Sitz in Guildford. Gemeinsam wird an einem unangekündigten MMO-Projekt gearbeitet.

"We are very excited to become part of the world-renowned Wargaming, creating an expanding studio in Guildford", states James Brooksby, CEO of Edge Case Games. "We have built a great team with lots of relevant experience, who can't wait to get their teeth into starting work on a big new ambitious game backed by the might of Wargaming."

"We're happy to welcome Edge Case Games to the Wargaming family", states Sean Decker, Product Director, Wargaming UK. "They're a talented team and with their free-to-play expertise, we know they will be a perfect fit for Wargaming and our as of now unannounced project. We are also looking to expand the UK team, across all disciplines."

Quelle: Wargaming

