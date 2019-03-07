PlayStation 4: Systemsoftware-Update 6.50 veröffentlicht: "Remote Play" auf iOS-Geräten - 4Players.de

 

PlayStation 4: Systemsoftware-Update 6.50 veröffentlicht: "Remote Play" auf iOS-Geräten

PlayStation 4 (Hardware) von Sony
PlayStation 4 (Hardware) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Sony Interactive Entertainment hat das Systemsoftware-Update 6.50 für die PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht. Fortan kann "Remote Play" auf iOS-Geräten (iPhone und iPad) genutzt werden. Hierfür ist die App "PS4 Remote Play" aus dem App Store erforderlich. Außerdem können  Kreis- und Kreuz-Taste vertauscht werden (japanisches Layout).

Main Features in Version 6.50 Update
Other Features
  • You can now choose 720p when you broadcast using Niconico Live. This service is available only in certain countries and regions.
  • You can now change the button assignment to perform “Enter” operations from the Circle button to the X button. Select (Settings) > [System], and then select the checkbox for [Use X Button for Enter]. This option is available only for specific countries and regions.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Neu bei PlayStation - 4 Maerz 2019


Quelle: Sony
