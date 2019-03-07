PlayStation 4: Systemsoftware-Update 6.50 veröffentlicht: "Remote Play" auf iOS-Geräten - 4Players.de

Main Features in Version 6.50 Update
- You can now enjoy Remote Play on iOS devices. You can use (PS4 Remote Play) to connect your PS4 system from devices such as smartphones and tablets. Download (PS4 Remote Play) from the App Store.
Other Features
- You can now choose 720p when you broadcast using Niconico Live. This service is available only in certain countries and regions.
- You can now change the button assignment to perform “Enter” operations from the Circle button to the X button. Select (Settings) > [System], and then select the checkbox for [Use X Button for Enter]. This option is available only for specific countries and regions.
