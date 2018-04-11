Xbox One: Weitere abwärtskompatible Spiele von der ersten Xbox: Panzer Dragoon Orta, Morrowind, SSX 3 etc. - 4Players.de

    von ,

    Xbox One: Weitere abwärtskompatible Spiele von der ersten Xbox: Panzer Dragoon Orta, Morrowind, SSX 3 etc.

    Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft
    Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
    Im Laufe des Aprils wird Microsoft zwei Ladungen an abwärtskompatiblen Spielen von der ersten Xbox für die Xbox One zur Verfügung stellen. Alle Original-Xbox-Spiele nutzen die Vorteile der Xbox One mit bis zu 4-facher Pixelanzahl bei Xbox One und Xbox One S (1080p) und bis zu 16-facher Pixelanzahl bei der Xbox One X (4K). Sowohl die Original-Xbox-Disc als auch die digitalen Versionen der Titel können genutzt werden. Die Klassiker können zudem im Xbox Store gekauft werden. Die regionale Verfügbarkeit der Titel kann laut Microsoft variieren.

    Xbox Spiele, die am 17. April erscheinen werden:
    • Blinx: The Time Sweeper
    • Breakdown
    • Conker: Live & Reloaded
    • The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
    • Hunter: The Reckoning
    • Jade Empire
    • Panzer Dragoon Orta
    • SSX 3

    Xbox Spiele, die am 26. April erscheinen werden:
    • Destroy All Humans!
    • Full Spectrum Warrior
    • Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
    • MX Unleashed
    • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
    • Star Wars Battlefront
    • Star Wars Battlefront 2
    • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
    • Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
    • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords
    • Star Wars Republic Commando



    Quelle: Microsoft
    Xbox One
    Kommentare

    Bachstail schrieb am
    Gimli276 hat geschrieben: ?
    vor 22 Minuten
     Wer Jade Empire noch nicht gezockt hat, sollte das definitiv tun.
    Ganz dringend sogar.
    Ein wirklich tolles Spiel, das habe ich auf der Xbox damals rauf und runter gespielt.
    Mein einziger Kritikpunkt war immer, dass mir das Spiel persönlich zu kurz war aber das ist jammern auf hohem Niveau.
    Für mich definitiv eines von BioWares besten Spielen.
    B-i-t-t-e-r schrieb am
    P0ng1 hat geschrieben: ?
    vor 27 Minuten
     Im Store gibt es ja bereits einige Original XBox-Spiele, diese kosten 9,49? - 9,99?.
    Ninja Gaiden Black und Fuzion Frenzy sind z.B. auch beim Game Pass dabei.
    Vielen Dank für die Info! ?
    just_Edu schrieb am
    Gimli276 hat geschrieben: ?
    vor 22 Minuten
     Wer Jade Empire noch nicht gezockt hat, sollte das definitiv tun. Noch ein Spiel aus der Ära, in der es BioWare noch drauf hatte...
    Ich würde sogar so weit gehen zu behaupten, das es den Zenit ihres Schaffens darstellt.. denn Jade Empire war im Grunde genommen ein Noname - Meisterwerk, keine fette Lizenz in der Hinterhand wie es bei KotoR z. B. der Fall war.. Nur der erste Dragon Age könnte da als Konkurrent punkten.
    Gimli276 schrieb am
    Wer Jade Empire noch nicht gezockt hat, sollte das definitiv tun. Noch ein Spiel aus der Ära, in der es BioWare noch drauf hatte...
    RDR hatte ich vorher schon auf der One durchgezockt. Lief auch schon hervorragend und teilweise kam ich aus dem Staunen gar nicht raus, wie gut das Spiel noch aussieht nach so vielen Jahren. Ob das Update wohl auch für das Zombie Add-On gilt? Das lief zunächst extrem fehlerhaft per AK.
    P0ng1 schrieb am
    Im Store gibt es ja bereits einige Original XBox-Spiele, diese kosten 9,49? - 9,99?.
    Ninja Gaiden Black und Fuzion Frenzy sind z.B. auch beim Game Pass dabei.
