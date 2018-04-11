Xbox One: Weitere abwärtskompatible Spiele von der ersten Xbox: Panzer Dragoon Orta, Morrowind, SSX 3 etc. - 4Players.de

Xbox Spiele, die am 17. April erscheinen werden:
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Breakdown
- Conker: Live & Reloaded
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
- Hunter: The Reckoning
- Jade Empire
- Panzer Dragoon Orta
- SSX 3
Xbox Spiele, die am 26. April erscheinen werden:
- Destroy All Humans!
- Full Spectrum Warrior
- Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
- MX Unleashed
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars Republic Commando
NINETEEN original Xbox titles are coming to Backward Compatibility in April (this month!). Tune in for details: https://t.co/WrnhiE3dNH #InsideXbox pic.twitter.com/IZZJHblKZ3— Xbox (@Xbox) 10. April 2018