Xbox One: Microsoft testet Finanzierung für Konsolen inklusive Software-Flatrate - 4Players.de

Diverse Software-Flatrates gibt es auf der Xbox One bereits länger, in den USA geht Microsoft nun einen Schritt weiter. Bei dem auf Xbox.com beworbenen Programm "Xbox All Access" wird jetzt auch eine Finanzierung der hauseigenen Konsolen angeboten. Für einen monatlichen Preis bekommen Kunden eine neue Xbox One X oder Xbox One S, dazu den Online-Dienst Xbox Live Gold sowie die Spiele-Flatrate Xbox Game Pass (in der über 100 Titel spielbar sind).



"Kein Leasing oder mieten – die Konsole gehört sofort dir!" Das Modell orientiert sich praktisch an der vertraglichen Subventionierung von Smartphones und wird vorerst offenbar nur testweise angeboten: Die offizielle Website spricht von einem "zeitlich limitierten Angebot, erhältlich nur in den U.S.A., in einem Microsoft-Store in deiner Nähe, solange das Angebot reicht". Das günstigste Angebot umfasst eine Xbox One S mit 1 TB Speicherplatz für 21,99 Dollar, das günstigste für die Xbox One X liegt bei 34,99 Dollar:



"Fans who purchase an Xbox One console with Xbox All Access can enjoy:



No upfront cost

One low monthly price

0% APR for 24 months^

24 months of Xbox Game Pass

24 months of Xbox Live Gold

Limited-time offer for qualified customers^



All brand-new Xbox One S 1TB or Xbox One X consoles, including available console bundles, can be purchased with Xbox All Access. No leasing or renting – you own the console outright!



Get an Xbox One S with Xbox All Access starting at $21.99 per month with 0% APR for 24-months^—a savings of over $130. This is one of the most value-driven ways to join the Xbox family we’ve ever offered."



Wer teilnehmen will, muss den daran geknüpften Vertrag über einen "Dell Preferred Account" inklusive einer Kreditlinie abschließen, mit dem in den USA auch andere Finanzierungen im Technik-Bereich abgewickelt werden.