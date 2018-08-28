Xbox One: Microsoft testet Finanzierung für Konsolen inklusive Software-Flatrate - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Xbox One
Konsole
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
22.11.2013
Jetzt kaufen ab 213,00 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Games reduziert zur Gamescom, z.B: Wolfenstein 2 - 15,66
  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst [PC] - 4,99
  • Sony FDR-X3000RFDI 4K Action Cam - 349,00
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Xbox One] - 7,43
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges [PlayStation 4] - 25,80
  • Elex [PlayStation 4] - 34,95
  • Gran Turismo Sport [PlayStation 4] - 20,88
  • Mad Max [Xbox One] - 14,97
  • Nier Automata [PlayStation 4] - 29,49
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox One] - 19,99
  • Diablo 3: Eternal Collection [PlayStation 4] - 29,97

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Xbox All Access: Microsoft testet Finanzierung für Konsolen inklusive Software-Flatrate

Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft
Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Diverse Software-Flatrates gibt es auf der Xbox One bereits länger, in den USA geht Microsoft nun einen Schritt weiter. Bei dem auf Xbox.com beworbenen Programm "Xbox All Access" wird jetzt auch eine Finanzierung der hauseigenen Konsolen angeboten. Für einen monatlichen Preis bekommen Kunden eine neue Xbox One X oder Xbox One S, dazu den Online-Dienst Xbox Live Gold sowie die Spiele-Flatrate Xbox Game Pass (in der über 100 Titel spielbar sind).

"Kein Leasing oder mieten – die Konsole gehört sofort dir!" Das Modell orientiert sich praktisch an der vertraglichen Subventionierung von Smartphones und wird vorerst offenbar nur testweise angeboten: Die offizielle Website spricht von einem "zeitlich limitierten Angebot, erhältlich nur in den U.S.A., in einem Microsoft-Store in deiner Nähe, solange das Angebot reicht". Das günstigste Angebot umfasst eine Xbox One S mit 1 TB Speicherplatz für 21,99 Dollar, das günstigste für die Xbox One X liegt bei 34,99 Dollar:

"Fans who purchase an Xbox One console with Xbox All Access can enjoy:

    No upfront cost
    One low monthly price
    0% APR for 24 months^
    24 months of Xbox Game Pass
    24 months of Xbox Live Gold
    Limited-time offer for qualified customers^

All brand-new Xbox One S 1TB or Xbox One X consoles, including available console bundles, can be purchased with Xbox All Access. No leasing or renting – you own the console outright!

Get an Xbox One S with Xbox All Access starting at $21.99 per month with 0% APR for 24-months^—a savings of over $130. This is one of the most value-driven ways to join the Xbox family we’ve ever offered."

Wer teilnehmen will, muss den daran geknüpften Vertrag über einen "Dell Preferred Account" inklusive einer Kreditlinie abschließen, mit dem in den USA auch andere Finanzierungen im Technik-Bereich abgewickelt werden.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Herbst-Update Oktober 2017


Quelle: xbox.com
Xbox One
ab 213,00 bei

Kommentare

Solidussnake schrieb am
Auf der einen Seite is für mich als Multiplattform Spieler die Xbox aktuell tot. Hoffentlich steckt Microsoft die Extra-Kohle über solche Zielgruppenerweiterungen mal in anständige Spieleentwicklungen. Auf der anderen Seite ist mir Microsoft mit PlayAnywhere und der Aufhebung der Konsolenexklusivität sehr sympatisch. Aber wozu brauch ich noch ne Box wenn ich als PC Spieler nen potenten Rechner hab?
Mehr Möglichkeiten eine Konsole zu erwerben und Spiele zu spielen find ich toll, wenn aber Microsoft dauerhaft alle Spiele nur über Abo und nicht mehr im Einzelhandel/digital kauffbar anbietet, bin ich raus. Und selbst bei Digital-only muss ich schon schlucken, da es meiner Meinung nach die Preise künstlich hochhält. Für die Publisher wäre das sicherlich toll ...
Raskir schrieb am
Jo, macht halt 168 Dollar für die Konsole, wenn man alles über UVP nimmt. Passt schon. Selbst Sparfüchse kommen nicht viel günstiger weg (aber günstiger geht schon). Zumal man nicht sofort zur Kasse geboten wird, ist schon für manche ein nicht zu vernachlässigender Vorteil
Der Smartponevergleich hinkt aber ein wenig. Zum Smartphone selber braucht man zwingend noch Telefon und Internet, was man sich holen muss. Da macht es schon manchmal Sinn beides zusammen zu holen, wenn man damit günstiger läuft. Bei der Xbox brauchst du aber halt nicht zwingend den Gamepass oder Gold über 2 Jahre um die Konsole zu nutzen. Das ist eher vergleichbar mit einem 1200 Euro Fernseher zu kaufen zusammen mit 2 Jahren Netflix und Amazonpreis zu einem monatlichen Preis von 60 Euro. Eben nur für eine Zielgruppe interessant :)
Xris schrieb am
Eisenherz hat geschrieben: ?
vor 50 Minuten
Danny. hat geschrieben: ?
vor 52 Minuten
 also hab ich am Ende die Konsole doppelt und dreifach bezahlt? da erscheint mir eine 0%-Finanzierung irgendwie sinnvoller :?
Da es Zigtausende gibt, die sich immer wieder das neuste Smartphone auf diese Weise finanzieren, ist die mögliche Zielgruppe wohl doch recht groß.
Ja genau. Und nicht nur Smart Phones. Auch das allerneueste iPhone fuer schmale 1200 Euro.
Finde ich gut. Wenn sich das durchsetzt bekommen wir vll doch bessere Hardware in den Konsolen.
Liesel Weppen schrieb am
Raskir hat geschrieben: ?
vor 23 Minuten
 22 Dollar für die S und 35 Dollar für die X. Macht 7 Dollar im Monat für die S und 20 Dollar für die X ;)
Oh, ich hab irgendwie 29,99 gelesen. Ok, mit 21,99 für die S lohnt es sich ja dann doch ganz gut.
Raskir schrieb am
Liesel Weppen hat geschrieben: ?
vor 26 Minuten
 Nach kurzer Recherche kostet der Games Pass 10?/Monat, Gold kostet nochmal 5?/Monat (wenn man 12-Monats-Abo nimmt).
Bei 30? für das All-Access, gehen also schonmal die Hälfte für die Abos weg, für die Konsole bezahlt man dann noch 15?/Monat mit 24 Monaten Laufzeit (die übrigns schon im Artikel steht), macht 360? für die Konsole.
Die Konsole kriegt man hier in Deutschland also schonmal günstiger, durchaus sogar bis 100? günstiger. Die Euro und Dollar-Preise zumindest der Abos scheinen 1:1 zu sein.
Also lohnt sich das Angebot zumindest in Deutschland absolut nicht.
22 Dollar für die S und 35 Dollar für die X. Macht 7 Dollar im Monat für die S und 20 Dollar für die X ;)
schrieb am