Xbox One: Oktober-Update bringt u.a. neue Avatare und Dolby-Vision-Streaming - 4Players.de

Xbox One
Konsole
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
22.11.2013
Nachrichten

Xbox One: Oktober-Update bringt u.a. neue Avatare und Dolby-Vision-Streaming

Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft
Xbox One (Hardware) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft-Sprachrohr Major Nelson hat gestern auf seinem Blog verkündet, dass das Oktober-Update für die Xbox One ausgerollt wurde. Darin enthalten sind u.a. neu designte Avatare, deren Editor ein "weites Spektrum an Körper-Typen" bieten soll. Zu sehen sind die Figuren auf der Profilseite (sofern man das entsprechend aktiviert hat), sowie in Aktivitäts-Feeds, im Freundes-Bereich auf dem Home-Screen, in Club-Headern, Leaderboards oder auch in Profil-Vergleichen.

Im Store kann man sich zudem mit weiteren Avatar-Extras aus Serien wie Halo oder Gears of War eindecken:


"Once you’ve created your new Avatar, you can use the Photobooth feature to capture a great photo of your Avatar to use as your Gamerpic.  In addition to the mood that you set for your Avatar, you can also use the Photobooth to pose your Avatar using a multitude of different emotes, each of which can be paused and advanced frame-by-frame with more control than ever before. Rotate and zoom controls help you capture the exact pose that you’re looking for, and a wide variety of background colors enable you to set the scene. If you prefer your Xbox Original Avatar, that’s okay too! The new Xbox Avatar Editor also enables you to compare and choose which version of the Xbox Avatar best represents how you want to be seen on Xbox Live. If you choose to represent yourself as an Xbox Original Avatar, all the content from your Xbox Original avatar’s closet continues to be available via the Xbox Original Avatars app on Xbox One and Windows 10."


Eine Neuerung ist zudem die Unterstützung von "Dolby Vision HDR Video Streaming" für die Konsolen-Modelle One S und One X, für eine gleichbleibend gute HDR-Darstellung. Zunächst sollen solche Inhalte nur von der Netflix-App bereitgestellt werden, in den kommenden Monaten werden aber weitere Apps hinzukommen, so der Blog.


In den USA ist zudem ein "Xbox-Skill" für Cortana und Alexa hinzugekommen, welcher die Navigation mit entsprechenden Geräten unterstützen soll, mehr dazu und zu den Verkaufs-Bundles mit dem neuen Amazon Echo Dot hier.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Oktober Update 2018


Quelle: majornelson.com
Xbox One
