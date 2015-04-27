Kerbal Space Program: Update 1.2 "Loud and Clear" steht bereit - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Kerbal Space Program: Update 1.2 "Loud and Clear" steht bereit
Für die PC-Version von Kerbal Space Program ist das Update 1.2 "Loud and Clear" veröffentlicht worden (Change-Log). Mit dem Patch kommt das Kommunikationsnetzwerk "CommNet" ins Spiel, das eine bessere Kontrolle über die Forschungssatelliten bis hin zur direkten Fernsteuerung erlaubt. Ansonsten wollen die Entwickler das Treibstoffsystem, das "Stability Assist System" und die Stabilität der Reifen überarbeitet haben. Auch der Programmcode wurde ausgemistet und optimiert.
"Kerbals hit a milestone, they are now interconnected and they can hear you Loud and Clear! Let your imagination fly with new possibilities, build communication networks, control vehicles remotely and explore every inch of the Kerbol System in ways that weren't possible before with this new update! Kerbal Space program 1.2: Loud and Clear includes a broad range of improvements and features that will enrich the overall game experience, such as the introduction of CommNet and KerbNet, a rewrite of the Stability Assist System (SAS) that makes your launches more accurate and fuel efficient, an engine change from Unity 5.2 to 5.4, more tweakable options for many parts, a complete fuel system redesign, and much more!"
