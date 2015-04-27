Kerbal Space Program: Update 1.2 "Loud and Clear" steht bereit - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Kerbal Space Program
Simulation
Publisher: -
Release:
27.04.2015
27.04.2015
07.2016
kein Termin
07.2016
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Kerbal Space Program
88

“Kerbal Space Program verbindet freies Konstruieren mit einer anspruchsvollen Kampagne. Hobbyastronauten sollten auf diesen Kreativbaukasten nicht verzichten!”

 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Kerbal Space Program
80

“Inhaltlich so umfangreich und physikalisch akkurat wie die PC-Version. Steuerungsdefizite, Bugs und technische Probleme sorgen jedoch für einen merklichen Motivations-Dämpfer.”

Leserwertung: 46% [2]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Anno 2205: Frontiers [PC Code - Uplay] -  11,95 Euro  ***  PlayStation 4 Slim + Mafia 3 USK 18 -  289,00 Euro (zzgl. USK-18-Versand)  ***  6 Filme auf DVD für 20 EUR  ***  Raspberry Pi 3 Model B -  34,99 Euro  ***   Life Is Strange [PS4]    23,46 Euro  ***   Indiana Jones und die Legende der Kaisergruft - 2,19 Euro (auf GOG)  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Kerbal Space Program: Update 1.2 "Loud and Clear" steht bereit

Kerbal Space Program (Simulation) von
Kerbal Space Program (Simulation) von - Bildquelle: Squad / Flying Tiger
Für die PC-Version von Kerbal Space Program ist das Update 1.2 "Loud and Clear" veröffentlicht worden (Change-Log). Mit dem Patch kommt das Kommunikationsnetzwerk "CommNet" ins Spiel, das eine bessere Kontrolle über die Forschungssatelliten bis hin zur direkten Fernsteuerung erlaubt. Ansonsten wollen die Entwickler das Treibstoffsystem, das "Stability Assist System" und die Stabilität der Reifen überarbeitet haben. Auch der Programmcode wurde ausgemistet und optimiert.

"Kerbals hit a milestone, they are now interconnected and they can hear you Loud and Clear! Let your imagination fly with new possibilities, build communication networks, control vehicles remotely and explore every inch of the Kerbol System in ways that weren't possible before with this new update! Kerbal Space program 1.2: Loud and Clear includes a broad range of  improvements and features that will  enrich the overall game experience, such as the introduction of CommNet and KerbNet, a rewrite of the Stability Assist System (SAS) that makes your launches more accurate and fuel efficient, an engine change from Unity 5.2 to 5.4, more tweakable options for many parts, a complete fuel system redesign, and much more!"

Quelle: Squad

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+