Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues: Kurzzeitige Trial-Version des Rollenspiels von "Lord British" verfügbar - 4Players.de

Wieder so ein Spiel von dem man besser die Finger lässt. Da hat wie in Star Citizen jemand den feuchten Traum vom großen Geld. 3200$ für ein ingame Haus? Obszöner geht es ja wohl kaum.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues - Kurzzeitige Trial-Version des Rollenspiels von "Lord British" verfügbar
Bis zum 9. März 2017 kann Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues von Portalarium ausprobiert werden. Die eingeschränkte Trial-Version des Rollenspiels von Richard "Lord British" Garriott steht auf der offiziellen Webseite zur Verfügung. Interessierte Spieler müssen sich einen Account erstellen und danach den Spiel-Client (Windows, Mac oder Linux) runterladen. Der Offline-Modus kann nicht ausprobiert werden.
Folgende Einschränkungen werden genannt:
- The term (Visitor) is appended to their character name
- Cannot give items to other players via Trade
- Cannot purchase nor sell items via Player Vendors nor Public Vendors
- No ownership of property nor use of lot signs
- Cannot interact with public chests.
- Cannot move/interact with items on a plot even if they are given permissions.
- Cannot flag as Open PVP
- Cannot gain nor do they create any ransom items when they kill or are killed in PVP (in Open PVP zones)
- Character data may be deleted after Free Trial period is over if character is not upgraded to a paid account
- Items purchased in the Add On Store cannot be accessed after the Free Trial Period is over unless you purchase Game Access
- Cannot play in Offline Mode