Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues: Kurzzeitige Trial-Version des Rollenspiels von "Lord British" verfügbar - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues
Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Portalarium
Publisher: Portalarium
Release:
kein Termin

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB GDDR5 (192 bit 2xDVI-D HDMI DisplayPort) -  286,99 Euro   ***  XCOM 2 [PlayStation 4] - 19,99 Euro  ***  7 Tage Serienschnäppchen -  (u.a. 10 Euro Rabatt auf Game of Thrones, reduzierte Box-Sets und 2 Serien-Staffeln auf Blu-ray für 26 Euro)  ***  Gears of War: Ultimate Edition [Xbox One] - 25,50 Euro  ***  Western Digital Elements 750 GB Externe Festplatte (2,5", USB 3.0) -  45,90 Euro  ***  Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten Bundle - 4,99 Euro (BundleStars)  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues - Kurzzeitige Trial-Version des Rollenspiels von "Lord British" verfügbar

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues (Rollenspiel) von Portalarium
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues (Rollenspiel) von Portalarium - Bildquelle: Portalarium
Bis zum 9. März 2017 kann Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues von Portalarium ausprobiert werden. Die eingeschränkte Trial-Version des Rollenspiels von Richard "Lord British" Garriott steht auf der offiziellen Webseite zur Verfügung. Interessierte Spieler müssen sich einen Account erstellen und danach den Spiel-Client (Windows, Mac oder Linux) runterladen. Der Offline-Modus kann nicht ausprobiert werden.

Folgende Einschränkungen werden genannt:
  • The term (Visitor) is appended to their character name
  • Cannot give items to other players via Trade
  • Cannot purchase nor sell items via Player Vendors nor Public Vendors
  • No ownership of property nor use of lot signs
  • Cannot interact with public chests.
  • Cannot move/interact with items on a plot even if they are given permissions.
  • Cannot flag as Open PVP
  • Cannot gain nor do they create any ransom items when they kill or are killed in PVP (in Open PVP zones)
  • Character data may be deleted after Free Trial period is over if character is not upgraded to a paid account
  • Items purchased in the Add On Store cannot be accessed after the Free Trial Period is over unless you purchase Game Access
  • Cannot play in Offline Mode

Quelle: Portalarium

Kommentare

Scorcher24_ schrieb am
Wieder so ein Spiel von dem man besser die Finger lässt. Da hat wie in Star Citizen jemand den feuchten Traum vom großen Geld. 3200$ für ein ingame Haus? Obszöner geht es ja wohl kaum.
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+