Shovel Knight: Specter Knight zeigt sich im Trailer - 4Players.de

Shovel Knight
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Yacht Club Games
Publisher: Yacht Club Games
Release:
05.11.2014
26.06.2014
22.04.2015
22.04.2015
22.04.2015
05.11.2014
29.04.2015
Test: Shovel Knight
83

“Der pixelige Retro-Ritter glänzt mit fantasievollen Monstern und tollem Level-Design - nur die träge Steuerung und einige übertrieben knifflige Bosse stören den Spaß. ”

Test: Shovel Knight
83

“Der pixelige Retro-Ritter glänzt mit fantasievollen Monstern und tollem Level-Design - nur die träge Steuerung und einige übertrieben knifflige Bosse stören den Spaß. ”

 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Shovel Knight
83

“Der pixelige Retro-Ritter glänzt mit fantasievollen Monstern und tollem Level-Design - nur die träge Steuerung und einige übertrieben knifflige Bosse stören den Spaß. ”

 
Keine Wertung vorhanden

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Shovel Knight
Shovel Knight: Specter Knight zeigt sich im Trailer

Shovel Knight (Action) von Yacht Club Games
Shovel Knight (Action) von Yacht Club Games - Bildquelle: Yacht Club Games
Im Frühjahr 2017 wird man bei Shovel Knight auch die Geschichte von Specter Knight in einer eigenen Kampagne nachspielen können. Laut Yacht Club Games kann man sich auf neue Gebiete, Musik, Gegner, Objekte, Bosse und Rüstungen freuen. Auch die bekannten Bosse sollen einige neue Tricks gelernt haben. Erste Einblicke erlaubt der folgende Trailer.

Yacht Club Games: "While Plague of Shadows followed an alternate parallel campaign, Specter Knight travels a new path in this amazing prequel. It's your mission as Specter Knight to recruit the Order of No Quarter for The Enchantress! Specter Knight's campaign truly is his own adventure, and we can't wait for everyone to get their hands on it this Spring."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Specter of Torment


Quelle: Yacht Club Games

