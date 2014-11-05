Shovel Knight: Specter Knight zeigt sich im Trailer - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Shovel Knight: Specter Knight zeigt sich im Trailer
Im Frühjahr 2017 wird man bei Shovel Knight auch die Geschichte von Specter Knight in einer eigenen Kampagne nachspielen können. Laut Yacht Club Games kann man sich auf neue Gebiete, Musik, Gegner, Objekte, Bosse und Rüstungen freuen. Auch die bekannten Bosse sollen einige neue Tricks gelernt haben. Erste Einblicke erlaubt der folgende Trailer.
Yacht Club Games: "While Plague of Shadows followed an alternate parallel campaign, Specter Knight travels a new path in this amazing prequel. It's your mission as Specter Knight to recruit the Order of No Quarter for The Enchantress! Specter Knight's campaign truly is his own adventure, and we can't wait for everyone to get their hands on it this Spring."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Specter of Torment
