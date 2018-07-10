Chasm: Retro-Plattformer im Metroidvania-Stil startet Ende Juli - 4Players.de

Nach ungefähr sechsjähriger Entwicklungszeit wird Chasm von Bit Kid am 31. Juli 2018 für PC, PlayStation 4 und PS Vita erscheinen (Preis: 17,99 Euro). Der Retro-Plattformer im Metroidvania-Stil wird über 80 Gegner, mehr als zehn Bosse und Minibosse, über 130 Waffen, Rüstungen und Accessoires (ohne Edelsteine, Tränke und andere Schätze) und authentische Pixelgrafik mit 384x216 nativer Auflösung bieten. Die prozedurale, proprietäre Weltentwicklungs-Engine soll für jeden Kampagnendurchlauf eine einzigartige Karte generieren. Ein Kampagnen-Durchlauf soll zwischen zehn und 15 Stunden dauern.
Chasm ist eine Mischung aus Plattformer (Jump-&-Run) und Action-Rollenspiel in 2D mit Pixelgrafik. Die Entwickler wurden nach eigenen Angaben von Spielen wie Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link und Mega Man inspiriert.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Termin-Teaser
"Welcome to Chasm, an action-adventure game in which you play a new recruit undertaking your first mission for the Guildean Kingdom. Thrilled to prove your worth as a knight, you track strange rumors that a mine vital to the Kingdom has been shut down. But what you discover in the mining town is worse than you imagined: The townspeople have disappeared, kidnapped by supernatural creatures emerging from the depths. Honor-bound to solve the mystery and restore peace to the Kingdom, you embark upon an epic adventure, with deadly battles against cunning monsters, exploration of ancient catacombs and castles, and powerful new equipment hidden at every turn. Though the overall story is the same for all players, your hero's journey will be unique: each of the rooms has been hand-designed, and behind the scenes Chasm stitches these rooms together into a one-of-a-kind world map that will be your own."
