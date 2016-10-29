Stonehearth: Alpha-19-Update erweitert die Fraktion Rayya's Children und beschleunigt das Spielgeschehen - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Stonehearth: Alpha-19-Update erweitert Rayya's Children und beschleunigt das Spielgeschehen
Für die Early-Access-Version von Stonehearth steht das Alpha-19-Update bereit. Nach der Installation des Inhaltpatches kann auch die Siedlung der zweiten Fraktion (Rayya's Children) aufgewertet werden. Das Upgrade war bisher nur für "The Ascendancy" verfügbar. Darüber hinaus wurden einige Anpassungen an den Einwohnern (Hearthling) und dem Spieltempo vorgenommen. Da die Hearthlinge nun mehrere Blöcke auf einmal herstellen können, wird die Bauzeit von Gebäuden deutlich reduziert. Für Baugerüst und Leitern braucht man außerdem kein Holz mehr. Neu sind ebenfalls (noch leere) Sprechblasen als Interaktionselement zwischen Hearthlingen und ein Mod-Manager.
Greetings, worthy settlement.
Naryal Iskender is in the middle of an expedition to visit notable towns. The next printing of the Iskender Map of Hearth is on the horizon - and your town can be included on the map... if you meet some requirements. Naryal asks whether you want to be put on the map as a place renowned for its Trading Post, Monkey Shrine, or your Exotic Goods. Build a monument to stake your claim for renown - and achieve Tier Two illustriousness! When your settlement attains this exclusive tier you will receive a bounty of new goodness, including:
Desert Song
Wait - back up a minute. So it says above that a Rayya's Children town achieving Tier Two status gets 'new background music.' But does that mean... YES. Yes, indeed. Rayya's Children now has its very own soundtrack, courtesy of Raj Mann (and our very own, albeit mysterious, Doug). And not just for Tier Two - across the board you'll hear a rich musical tapestry worthy of this desert kindgom. Enjoy!
Every day, in every way, building is getting better and better
We continue to work on improving your - and your hearthlings'! - building experience with every release. Here are some enhancements you'll find in Alpha 19:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Looking Forward
- Hearthlings can now fabricate multiple blocks at once, greatly reducing the time it takes to construct buildings!
- Scaffolding and ladders no longer require wood to build! Though less realistic, these are quality of life changes that we believe make building more enjoyable.
- Landscape scars caused by encounter placement can now be filled in. After finishing the encounter, select the pile of dirt in the scar and press the button to restore the terrain.
- The custom tab in building templates is now always the last tab.
- Instabuild now destroys the scaffolding on the building.
- Fixes for a few issues related to multi-block building
- Building eraser tool now works under water
