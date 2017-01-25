Stonehearth: Alpha-20-Update bringt das Zufriedenheitssystem - 4Players.de

Für die Early-Access-Version von Stonehearth ist das Alpha-20-Update (ca. 310 MB) veröffentlicht worden. Mit dem Update wird das Moralsystem entfernt und durch das neue Zufriedenheitssystem ersetzt. Die Bewohner der Siedlung können fortan verzweifelt, bedrückt, zufrieden, fröhlich oder überglücklich sein - je nach "ihrer" jeweiligen Situation. Je nach Zufriedenheit arbeiten die "Hearthling" schneller oder langsamer. Darüber hinaus wurden die Animationen verbessert, die Performance optimiert und einige Bugs bei der Dachkonstruktion aus der Welt geschafft.Letztes aktuelles Video: Mood-SystemWith this Alpha we are laying the groundwork for a replacement to the Morale system. Morale for a while has been a fairly simple system whose responsibility was to track three different things for the “morale” section of the daily update - hearthlings’ feelings about the food they’ve eaten, about their safety, and about their sense of shelter.

While serviceable, we wanted to start building a richer system for tracking hearthling happiness, one that more concretely reflects hearthlings’ feelings about the details of the world around them. The goal is to provide a framework for greater interdependence of all the varied systems in Stonehearth, so that players can have many more pathways of optimizing their town.

Some features you’ll find in this initial release: