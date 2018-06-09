Stonehearth: Großes Alpha-24+-Update: Mehrspieler-Modus, Wetter, neues Hausbau-Tool und mehr - 4Players.de

Im Januar 2018 hat sich das Stonehearth-Team entschieden, den Workflow der Entwicklung zu parallelisieren. Es entstanden kleinere Teams, die effizienter an vielen Projekten gleichzeitig arbeiten konnten - und mittlerweile ist mit dem großen Alpha 24+-Update das höchstwahrscheinlich letzte inhaltliche Alpha-Update für Stonehearth erschienen.
Mit dem Update kommen das neue Hausbau-Tool (The New Builder), der Mehrspieler-Modus (Steam wird empfohlen), neun Wettertypen (teilweise mit Einfluss auf das Spielgeschehen) und Steam-Workshop-Unterstützung ins Spiel. Außerdem wurde die "Town-Tier-Quest" (neue Händler, exotische Tiere) überarbeitet, die Performance optimiert und Wasser-Management mit "Wetstones" eingebaut. Das ausführliche Change-Log findet ihr hier.
"As we mentioned in the modding section above, we believe that Stonehearth is now engine complete: a sufficient number of the game’s core features (core AI, building, crafting, combat, multiplayer, and top-to-bottom moddability) are now in a sufficiently stable place to enable full-on modding and content creation. Alpha 24+ is, therefore, the last Alpha release, and future releases to our unstable branch will be named 'Beta' releases. To make bug fixing and performance work more efficient, we will not guarantee backwards compatibility between saves from Beta versions of the game and Alpha versions of the game. If you’re very attached to saves from A24+ and earlier alphas, you may want to save a copy of this version of the game to a separate place on your computer so you can continue to access and play with it as we update the build going forward. We will also create a Last Alpha branch so you can retain access through to this build through Steam."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Hearthling Customization
