A Hat in Time: DLC beinhaltet 240p-Nostalgie-Modus - 4Players.de

A Hat in Time
Jump&Run
Entwickler: Gears for Breakfast
Publisher: Humble Bundle
Release:
05.10.2017
06.12.2017
06.12.2017
A Hat in Time: DLC beinhaltet 240p-Nostalgie-Modus

A Hat in Time (Geschicklichkeit) von Humble Bundle
A Hat in Time (Geschicklichkeit) von Humble Bundle - Bildquelle: Humble Bundle
Für die kommende Erweiterung Seal the Deal für den 3D-Plattformer A Hat in Time hat sich Entwickler Gears for Breakfast etwas Besonderes einfallen lassen: Wie DualShockers berichtet, wird man die Grafik per Knopfdruck auf einen 240p-Nostalgie-Modus umschalten können. Dabei will das Team für den gewünschten Retro-Touch nicht nur die Auflösung reduzieren und die Details innerhalb der Kulisse künstlich verringern, sondern die gleiche Technik zum Verwischen der Pixel nutzen (Pixel Blur), die damals auf dem N64 zum Einsatz kam.

Ein Schnappschuss bei Twitter gibt bereits einen ersten Vorgeschmack darauf, wie der Retro-Modus beim DLC grafisch aussehen wird:

Letztes aktuelles Video: PS4-Launch-Trailer


Quelle: DualShockers

Kommentare

Sif schrieb am
besser als yooka laylee da gibts noch immer kein DLC obwohl das bei kickstarter erreicht wurde..
yopparai schrieb am
Für?s echte N64-Feeling fehlt da eh noch ein Nebelgenerator, Frameratenbegrenzung auf 20FPS und natürlich die Emulation des AV-Signals, denn RGB konnte das Ding ja nicht. Sound bitte komplett auf Midi umstellen.
Für PlayStation-Fans stattdessen dann bitte den Z-Buffer für authentische Clippingfehler rausnehmen und einen Algorithmus für ordentliches Texturewarping hinzufügen. Ach und bilineare Filterung, Antialiasing und Mipmapping entfernen, den neumodischen Scheiß braucht eh keiner.
Denn so ist das ja erstmal nix halbes und nix ganzes...
Edit: Ach und für die drei Saturn-Fans könnte man noch die Transparenzen durch Fliegengitter annähern und versuchen so viele Polygone wie möglich durch Quads zu ersetzen ...
Ultimatix schrieb am
Was kommt als nächstes? Pixelmatsch Update? Ein seltsamer fetisch.
Crimson Idol schrieb am
Todesglubsch hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:08
 Die bis dato auch nie gepatcht wurde.
Rein aus Interesse:
Gab es denn irgendwelche Bugs, die auf dem PC behoben wurden, aber nicht in der Konsolenversion?
Finde es persönlich aber auch ziemlich dämlich, dass man die DLCs wohl nur für die PC-Version veröffentlicht. :roll:
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Finde ich toll, dass dieser DLC nicht für die Konsolenversion kommt. Die bis dato auch nie gepatcht wurde.
