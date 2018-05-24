Sunset Overdrive: Weiterer Hinweis auf eine PC-Umsetzung - 4Players.de

Schon im September 2016 verkündeten die Entwickler auf Twitter, dass sie den exklusiven Xbox-One-Titel liebend gerne für den PC umsetzen wolle. Die Entscheidung dazu liege allerdings nicht beim Team, sondern bei Publisher Microsoft. Microsoft hat sich bisher nicht zum Thema geäußert.
we'd love for it to come to PC, though it's up to Xbox on that one.— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) 26. September 2016
Der durchgeknallte Zombie-Shooter Sunset Overdrive sorgte mit seiner unkonventionellen Schlidder-Mechanik nicht nur bei uns für Begeisterung (4P-Wertung: 85%).
