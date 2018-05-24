Sunset Overdrive: Weiterer Hinweis auf eine PC-Umsetzung - 4Players.de

Sunset Overdrive
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Insomniac Games
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
kein Termin
31.10.2014
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Sunset Overdrive
85
Leserwertung: 87% [1]

Nachrichten

von ,

Sunset Overdrive: Weiterer Hinweis auf eine PC-Umsetzung

Sunset Overdrive (Action) von Microsoft
Sunset Overdrive (Action) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Sunset Overdrive schafft vielleicht doch den Sprung auf den PC, denn im koreanischen "Game Rating Board" (zur Alterseinstufung von Spielen) ist ein Eintrag zur PC-Version des Titels von Insomniac Games aufgetaucht. Offiziell bestätigt wurde die Umsetzung bisher nicht, aber die PC Gaming Show im Rahmen der E3 2018 (12. Juni 2018 ab 00:01 Uhr) wäre ein adäquater Rahmen für solch eine Ankündigung.

Schon im September 2016 verkündeten die Entwickler auf Twitter, dass sie den exklusiven Xbox-One-Titel liebend gerne für den PC umsetzen wolle. Die Entscheidung dazu liege allerdings nicht beim Team, sondern bei Publisher Microsoft. Microsoft hat sich bisher nicht zum Thema geäußert.


Der durchgeknallte Zombie-Shooter Sunset Overdrive sorgte mit seiner unkonventionellen Schlidder-Mechanik nicht nur bei uns für Begeisterung (4P-Wertung: 85%).

Letztes aktuelles Video: Dawn of the Rise of the Fallen Machines Launch-Trailer


Quelle: Dark Side of Gaming
Kommentare

Peter__Piper schrieb am
Ein neues Deadpool Spiel wäre auch cool - jetzt wo du es sagst.
Der erstling hatte zwar defizite im Gameplay, aber alles drumherum war extrem gut gemacht.
matzab83 schrieb am
dOpesen hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:36
SpoilerShow
matzab83 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:32
SpoilerShow
Eigentlich bleibt nur eines:
Hoffen, dass es erfolgreich wird.
Und MS endlich mal versteht, das Bedarf für einen zweiten Teil vorhanden ist.
nicht nur das, insomniac hat doch jetzt schon (mehrfach?) gesagt sie würden sehr gerne eine fortsetzung machen, aber irgendwie wird da bei ms blockiert, die marke hat ja ms inne, oder?
greetingz
Eben daher verstehe ich aber nicht, warum sich MS da so quer stellt...
Aus meiner Sicht ist das Game ein absolutes spielerisches Kleinod:
- schräger Sinn für Humor
- Zombies
- schräge Waffen
- schräge Charaktere und dämliche Dialoge (im positiven Sinn)
- es wird verdammt viel durch den Kakao gezogen
- und dazu noch geniales Gameplay
Also eigentlich so wie Deadpool. Nur ohne Deadpool... :mrgreen:
dOpesen schrieb am
matzab83 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:32
 Eigentlich bleibt nur eines:
Hoffen, dass es erfolgreich wird.
Und MS endlich mal versteht, das Bedarf für einen zweiten Teil vorhanden ist.
nicht nur das, insomniac hat doch jetzt schon (mehrfach?) gesagt sie würden sehr gerne eine fortsetzung machen, aber irgendwie wird da bei ms blockiert, die marke hat ja ms inne, oder?
greetingz
matzab83 schrieb am
Eigentlich bleibt nur eines:
Hoffen, dass es erfolgreich wird.
Und MS endlich mal versteht, das Bedarf für einen zweiten Teil vorhanden ist.
Zumindest würde ich genau das begrüßen.
Mouche Volante schrieb am
Erstklassig von Microsoft, wenn sie das noch ermöglichen. Wird dann wahrscheinlich Windows 10 Store exklusiv und das Geschrei ist wieder groß. Hoffe, dass als Bonus eine gepimpte One X Version dabei abfällt.
schrieb am