Halo 5: Guardians: Bekommt ein 4K-Update für die Xbox One X - 4Players.de

Leon-x schrieb am 07.07.2017 um 17:41 Uhr

Gut. Dürfte gerade gegen das Kantenflimmern helfen was durch die dynamische Auflösung zu stande kommt.

Am PC gewinnt Halo 5 (Der Schmiede) schon ordentlich an Bildruhe in 4k.

Denk mal an den teils etwas bescheidenen Texturen im MP werden sie wohl nichts großartiges machen.

Wenn ja wäre es ein guter Bonus.

Aber zumindest poliert man es etwas auf.