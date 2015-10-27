Halo 5: Guardians: Bekommt ein 4K-Update für die Xbox One X - 4Players.de

Auf der E3 war es noch zu früh für eine Ankündigung, doch jetzt lässt 343 Industries die Katze aus dem Sack: Auch der Egoshooter Halo 5: Guardians soll eine "besondere Behandlung" für Microsofts kommende stärkere Konsole Xbox One X (vormals Project Scorpio) bekommen. Auf Halo Waypoint erläutern die Entwickler zwar noch keine technischen Details zu der Unterstützung con "echtem 4K", aber in der Nähe des Release-Zeitraums der Konsole sollen weitere Infos zur Aktualisierung des Spiels verkündet werden. Als Zeitpunkt für das Update selbst wird momentan "gegen Ende des Jahres" ("later this year") angegeben.
Gleichzeitig wurde bekanntgegeben, dass die Abwärtskompatiblität der Xbox One Nachschub bekommt: Ebenfalls "later this year" sollen die Titel Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4 sowie Halo: CE Anniversary kompatibel werden:
"Each of these games will include campaign and multiplayer, and will even support LAN play on Xbox One – including LAN play between Xbox One and Xbox 360! Once released, you’ll be able to pop in your original disc or purchase a digital copy of the game via the Xbox Store and jump right in. Best of all, once these titles are added to the program, every Xbox 360 Halo add-on map pack in the Xbox Store will be made available for free, ensuring you have everything you need to achieve maximum enjoyment in online matchmaking or custom games. We know this is something you’ve been asking for, and we’re excited to make these map packs available for all players. We’ll have more details on the release timing soon but in the meantime, join us at RTX Austin 2017 for an exclusive hands-on preview with Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST running on Xbox One!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Anvils Legacy-Trailer
von Jan Wöbbeking,