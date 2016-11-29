Final Fantasy 15: Day-One-Patch soll die Kamera verbessern - 4Players.de

Final Fantasy 15
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Square Enix
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
29.11.2016
29.11.2016
Vorschau: Final Fantasy 15
 
 

Final Fantasy 15
Nachrichten

Final Fantasy 15: Day-One-Patch soll die Kamera verbessern

Final Fantasy 15 (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix
Final Fantasy 15 (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Der Day-One-Patch, also der Patch, der zum Verkaufsstart von Final Fantasy 15 zur Verfügung stehen wird, soll diverse Probleme mit der Kamera beheben und generell das Verhalten der Kamera verbessern, dies soll Hajime Tabata (Game Director) gegenüber der französischen Webseite jeuxvideo.com bei einem Studiobesuch bestätigt haben. Die Veröffentlichung des Rollenspiels wurde kürzlich um zwei Monate verschoben, um einen großen Day-One-Patch zu vermeiden.


Letztes aktuelles Video: The English Voice Cast Part 3


Quelle: Jeuxvideo

