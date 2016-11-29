Final Fantasy 15: Day-One-Patch soll die Kamera verbessern - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Final Fantasy 15: Day-One-Patch soll die Kamera verbessern
Der Day-One-Patch, also der Patch, der zum Verkaufsstart von Final Fantasy 15 zur Verfügung stehen wird, soll diverse Probleme mit der Kamera beheben und generell das Verhalten der Kamera verbessern, dies soll Hajime Tabata (Game Director) gegenüber der französischen Webseite jeuxvideo.com bei einem Studiobesuch bestätigt haben. Die Veröffentlichung des Rollenspiels wurde kürzlich um zwei Monate verschoben, um einen großen Day-One-Patch zu vermeiden.
Tabata and his team are mainly focusing on camera issues now, camera will be improved with the day one patch.#FFXV— Baka Nano (@Fotmhero1030) 19. Oktober 2016
@maiku_8 Nah, they wanted the game to be "playable" without the day one patch, which will be the case. But ofc there will be patches. :P— Baka Nano (@Fotmhero1030) 19. Oktober 2016
@Koaster97 The guy in the video specifically talks about the camera because it's the only "fear" he has, so he didn't mention anything else— Baka Nano (@Fotmhero1030) 19. Oktober 2016
@LD_Kmall https://t.co/0N4ewqn3Q7, a french gaming website.— Baka Nano (@Fotmhero1030) 19. Oktober 2016
They played the game in Japan and that's what Tabata's team told them. :P
