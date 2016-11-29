Final Fantasy 15: Erste Erweiterung im Anmarsch - 4Players.de

Warrior’s Fanfare – A scroll of sheet music containing a song of jubilation that provides additional AP for earning an A+ in Offense outside of training.

Für das Rollenspiel Final Fantasy 15 wird noch vor Weihnachten eine erste Erweiterung veröffentlicht. Wie Gematsu in Anlehnung auf die offizielle Ankündigung meldet, ist die digitale Auslieferung für das Final Fantasy 15 Holiday Pack weltweit für den 22. Dezember vorgesehen. Dabei werden zwei Varianten angeboten, denn neben dem kostenlosen Download wird für Besitzer des kostenpflichtigen Season Pass ein Paket mit zusätzlichen Inhalten geschnürt, von denen manche aber erst Ende Januar 2017 erhältlich sein werden. Die Unterschiede hat Square Enix mittlerweile auch in einer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung verdeutlicht:The Holiday Pack (Free Version) includes:





The premium Holiday Pack + DLC includes:





Ring of Resistance – A protective piece of jewelry that renders the entire party to be resistant to magical friendly fire.

A device for Noctis that accelerates the Armiger bar replenishment rate, but freezes the tech bar. Blitzer’s Fanfare – A scroll of sheet music containing a song of jubilation that provides additional AP for earning an A+ in Time outside of training.

A scroll of sheet music containing a song of jubilation that provides additional AP for earning an A+ in Finesse outside of training. Key of Prosperity – A lucky charm that increases the rate at which fallen foes leave behind items of value.

A lucky charm that increases the rate at which fallen foes leave behind items of value. Stamina Badge – A device that enables Noctis to sprint and hang without expending stamina.

Gematsu merkt an, dass Besitzer des Season Pass trotzdem das kostenlose Paket separat anstoßen müssen, da es nicht automatisch geladen wird und auch kein Bestandteil der Premium-Variante ist. Darüber hinaus wird das Spiel am 22. Dezember unabhängig vom Holiday-DLC auch mit einem Update versorgt, das weitere Funktionen beinhaltet. So steht ab diesem Zeitpunkt zum einen eine Option für New Game Plus zur Verfügung und zum anderen lassen sich Bilderrahmen im SNES-Stil erstellen.Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test