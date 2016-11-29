Final Fantasy 15: Tabata dankt Fans in Neujahrsbotschaft und verspricht im Gegenzug einige Download-Schmankerln im Jahr 2017 - 4Players.de

Final Fantasy 15
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Square Enix
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
29.11.2016
29.11.2016
Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Final Fantasy 15
Nachrichten

Final Fantasy 15: Tabata dankt Fans in Neujahrsbotschaft und verspricht im Gegenzug einige Download-Schmankerln im Jahr 2017

Final Fantasy 15 (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix
Final Fantasy 15 (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Final-Fantasy-15-Director Hajime Tabata hat sich zur Feier des Jahreswechsels mit warmen Worten an die Serienfans gewandt (via Dualshockers.com): In seiner Neujahrsnachricht bedankt er sich bei den Spielern für die Unterstützung des Rollenspiels (welches sich außergewöhnlich lange in Entwicklung befand). Als Dankeschön verspricht er, im Jahr 2017 einiges "zurückzugeben", wozu DLCs sowie kostenlose Updates gehören, "um eine lang anhaltene und noch spaßigere Erfahrung mit Final Fantasy 15 für alle zu schaffen". Damit spielt Tabata vermutlich auch auf den bereits früher angekündigten Multiplayer-DLC an. Hier die Neujahrsbotschaft im Original:

"Happy New Year!

In 2016, we were able to deliver FINAL FANTASY XV to everyone at long last.

We were able to accomplish the goals we set out to achieve, such as subtitles for 12 languages, 4 fully voiced languages, and a global simultaneous release date.

By creating a full CG movie, we provided a new experience of enjoying a movie and a game as a set to the world.

By creating and distributing a cell animation, we were able to realize a new way for everyone to get to know the game characters.

By releasing a mini-game as a mobile app, we were able to bridge the real world to the game world.

We, the FFXV team, were able to achieve these things because of the warm and strong support of our fans.

I have decided that 2017 is a year of giving back to everyone for their kindness.

There are many players enjoying FFXV in various ways, and nothing makes us happier than this.

To provide a long-lasting and even more enjoyable experience with FFXV for everyone, we will continue to update the game and release DLC.

We ask for your continued support for FINAL FANTASY XV in 2017.

Director, FINAL FANTASY XV
Hajime Tabata"


Quelle: Dualshockers.com, Polygon.com

c0wabunga schrieb am
Flextastic hat geschrieben:mir reichte das Erlebnis, alles zig mal besser wie bei 13. Gibt mir Hoffnung für das 7-remake.

Echt, ich habe zigmal versucht in einen FF13 Teil reinzuschauen und ihn durchzuspielen. Keine Chance, ich mochte aus irgendeinem Grund rein nichts daran. Hatte dieselbe Befürchtung für FF15 und siehe da bin durch. Kann es schlecht beschreiben, aber es kam einfach wieder FF Flair auf, auch wenn ich das mit den Baustellen genauso sehe.
Spoiler: anzeigen
Der Kampf mit Ifrit hatte den FF Spirit
Flextastic schrieb am
mir reichte das Erlebnis, alles zig mal besser wie bei 13. Gibt mir Hoffnung für das 7-remake.
VincentValentine schrieb am
Auch wenn mir FF15 gefallen hat und ich viel Spaß bisher damit hatte (Bin aber noch nicht durch) so bin enorm glücklich darüber das Nomura bei FF7 der Direktor ist und wir Tabata für eine Weil los sind.
FF16 dann bitte mit Ito als Direktor & die Zukunft sieht rosig aus
Ryan2k6 schrieb am
adventureFAN hat geschrieben:
Ryan2k6 hat geschrieben:Mit wieviel FPS spielen PS4 Pro Besitzer denn jetzt?

Mit 30 FPS, wie bei der normalen PS4 auch.
Wie gesagt: Es wurde für Dezember angekündigt.
Aber seit der Ankündigung hat SE nichts mehr dazu gesagt.

Das wollte ich wissen, soll also die 30er Limitierung entfernt werden.
Na so lange die Physik nicht an die FPS gekoppelt ist :Blauesauge:
adventureFAN schrieb am
Ryan2k6 hat geschrieben:Mit wieviel FPS spielen PS4 Pro Besitzer denn jetzt?

Mit 30 FPS, wie bei der normalen PS4 auch.
Wie gesagt: Es wurde für Dezember angekündigt.
Aber seit der Ankündigung hat SE nichts mehr dazu gesagt.
