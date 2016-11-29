Final Fantasy 15: Tabata dankt Fans in Neujahrsbotschaft und verspricht im Gegenzug einige Download-Schmankerln im Jahr 2017 - 4Players.de

In 2016, we were able to deliver FINAL FANTASY XV to everyone at long last.

We were able to accomplish the goals we set out to achieve, such as subtitles for 12 languages, 4 fully voiced languages, and a global simultaneous release date.

By creating a full CG movie, we provided a new experience of enjoying a movie and a game as a set to the world.

By creating and distributing a cell animation, we were able to realize a new way for everyone to get to know the game characters.

By releasing a mini-game as a mobile app, we were able to bridge the real world to the game world.

We, the FFXV team, were able to achieve these things because of the warm and strong support of our fans.

I have decided that 2017 is a year of giving back to everyone for their kindness.

There are many players enjoying FFXV in various ways, and nothing makes us happier than this.

To provide a long-lasting and even more enjoyable experience with FFXV for everyone, we will continue to update the game and release DLC.

We ask for your continued support for FINAL FANTASY XV in 2017.

Director, FINAL FANTASY XV

Hajime Tabata"