It includes the following six pieces of downloadable content, one of which will include a new mode:?Booster Pack? (DLC #1)?Episode Gladiolus? (DLC #2)?Holiday Pack? (DLC #3)?Episode Ignis? (DLC #4)?Episode Prompto? (DLC #5)?Expansion Pack? (DLC #6)Read more at https://gematsu.com/2016/08/final-fanta ... gLPYruS.99