Final Fantasy 15: Update mit Terra-Wars-Kollaboration bringt neue Quest - 4Players.de

Für Final Fantasy 15 steht das auf der Tokyo Game Show 2018 angekündigte Update mit den neuen Kollaborationen zum Download bereit. Mit dem Update wird eine neue Quest in Kapitel 5 auf Basis von Terra Wars (Terra-Battle-Series) eingeführt - inkl. Sara als Begleiterin für Noctis. Terra Battle (iOS und Android) stammt vom Final-Fantasy-Schöpfer Hironobu Sakaguchi. Neu sind ebenfalls Inhalte in Zusammenhang mit Shadow of the Tomb Raider, nämlich Outfits für Final Fantasy 15: Gefährten sowie neue Musik für den Regalia.
