Final Fantasy 15: Update mit Terra-Wars-Kollaboration bringt neue Quest - 4Players.de

 

Final Fantasy 15: Update mit Terra-Wars-Kollaboration bringt neue Quest

Final Fantasy 15
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Square Enix
Publisher: Square Enix
von ,

Final Fantasy 15: Update mit Terra-Wars-Kollaboration bringt neue Quest

Final Fantasy 15 (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix
Final Fantasy 15 (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Für Final Fantasy 15 steht das auf der Tokyo Game Show 2018 angekündigte Update mit den neuen Kollaborationen zum Download bereit. Mit dem Update wird eine neue Quest in Kapitel 5 auf Basis von Terra Wars (Terra-Battle-Series) eingeführt - inkl. Sara als Begleiterin für Noctis. Terra Battle (iOS und Android) stammt vom Final-Fantasy-Schöpfer Hironobu Sakaguchi. Neu sind ebenfalls Inhalte in Zusammenhang mit Shadow of the Tomb Raider, nämlich Outfits für Final Fantasy 15: Gefährten sowie neue Musik für den Regalia.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Terra Wars Collaboration


Quelle: Square Enix
Final Fantasy 15
