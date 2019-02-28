Kingdom Hearts 3: Tetsuya Nomura über den "Critical Mode" und DLC-Pläne - 4Players.de

- "(Will there ever be a chance to talk about the members of the Organization whose true names are unknown and Isa’s scar?) If there is a sequel, then we may have the opportunity, but I don’t know what I want to do with that yet.

- (It was pretty well explained how Roxas and Ventus were able to be revived, but could you shed light on how exactly Xion was able to be revived and enter the real Organization XIII?) I think it’s something that people could guess, but we plan to explain it in downloadable content.

- (We think players who finished Kingdom Hearts 3 are interested in the girl Lea and Isa are looking for as well as the Nameless Star in the Final World. Could you give some sort of hint as to who they are? Did they appear in any of the previous games?) I think you can guess who the girl is if you consider both the secret movie and the secret reports. As for the Nameless Star, we’ll find out in the future.

- (What kind of place is Scala Ad Caelum, which also appeared in the final trailer? It seems to resemble Daybreak Town from Kingdom Hearts Union χ; are they related?) Scala Ad Caelum and Daybreak Town have a connection that can be understood if you look carefully.

- (Who were those people in black clothes who appeared in Scala Ad Caelum?) They are replicas."