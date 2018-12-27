Serious Sam Collection: Hinweise auf Umsetzung für PS4 und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Ash Evil Dead hat geschrieben: ? Heute 13:32 Schön und gut, aber da fehlt dann doch anscheinend Serious Sam II Schön und gut, aber da fehlt dann doch anscheinend Serious Sam II

Serious Sam II scheint CroTeam nicht mehr sonderlich zu interessieren. Teil 2 wurde auch nicht in Serious Sam Fusion integriert, eine Art Hub für Serious Sam: First Encounter HD, Second Encounter HD (+ Legend of the Beast) und Serious Sam 3 (+ Jewel of the Nile) auf dem PC; sowie VR-Unterstützung für alle Spiele. Durch Fusion wurden die Spiele zb. durch eine verbesserte Physik-Engine erweitert, dazu Steam Workshop-Support, 64Bit-executables, Vulkan API etc. Fusion erhält regelmäßige Updates.Die Begründung seitens CroTeam für die Abwesenheit von Teil 2 war: Es ist zu alt. Von First and Second Encounter gab es HD-Versionen, welche als Basis für Fusion dienen. Ich könnte mir also vorstellen, dass die Konsolen-Versionen auf den erweiterten Fusion-Versionen basieren werden.Ich war nie so DER große Serious Sam-Fan. Painkiller + Battle out of Hell hat mir um einiges besser gefallen, und ist bis heute einer meiner Favoriten.