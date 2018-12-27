 

Serious Sam Collection: Hinweise auf Umsetzung für PS4 und Xbox One - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Serious Sam Collection
Fantasy-Shooter
Entwickler: Croteam
Publisher: Mastertronic
Release:
01.08.2013
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Jetzt kaufen ab 7,39 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Dying Light - Enhanced Edition [PC] - 15,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • XCOM 2 [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 5 [PC] - 26,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Steel Division: Normandy 44 [PC] - 11,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 4 [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Serious Sam Collection: Hinweise auf Umsetzung für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One

Serious Sam Collection (Shooter) von Mastertronic
Serious Sam Collection (Shooter) von Mastertronic - Bildquelle: Mastertronic
Das Entertainment Software Rating Board hat Alterseinstufungen (ab 17 Jahren) der Serious Sam Collection auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One bekanntgemacht. Demnach scheint die Spiele-Sammlung auch auf diesen beiden Konsolen zu erscheinen. Offiziell angekündigt wurde die Collection für PS4 und Xbox One bisher nicht.

Die Serious Sam Collection erschien 2013 für Xbox 360. Enthalten sind Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam 3: BFE (inkl. DLC The Jewel of the Nile) und Serious Sam: Double D XXL.

ESRB-Statement: "This is a collection of first-person shooters in which players battle aliens and monsters in frenetic combat. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, and sledgehammers to kill numerous creatures. Large blood-splatter effects occur during combat. Enemies are sometimes shown blowing themselves up into bursts of limbs and blood. Players are also able to rip the eyes out of creatures' heads and/or rip the hearts out of soldier-like aliens. During the course of the game, harpy-like enemies are depicted topless (though usually from a distance). One character briefly references drugs in the dialogue (e.g., "I'm supposed to be doin' blow off a stripper's a*s right now."). The words "f**k" and "sh*t" appear in dialogue."


Quelle: ESRB, Gematsu
Serious Sam Collection
ab 7,39 bei

Kommentare

Poolparty93 schrieb am
Seitdem ich angefangen habe, die Serious Sam Spiele in VR zu zocken, mag ich nicht mehr zurück zum flachen Bildschirm.
Es sind angenehm kurzweilige Spiele für eine kleine Runde zwischendurch.
Civarello schrieb am
Ash Evil Dead hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 13:32
 Schön und gut, aber da fehlt dann doch anscheinend Serious Sam II 8O
Serious Sam II scheint CroTeam nicht mehr sonderlich zu interessieren. Teil 2 wurde auch nicht in Serious Sam Fusion integriert, eine Art Hub für Serious Sam: First Encounter HD, Second Encounter HD (+ Legend of the Beast) und Serious Sam 3 (+ Jewel of the Nile) auf dem PC; sowie VR-Unterstützung für alle Spiele. Durch Fusion wurden die Spiele zb. durch eine verbesserte Physik-Engine erweitert, dazu Steam Workshop-Support, 64Bit-executables, Vulkan API etc. Fusion erhält regelmäßige Updates.
Die Begründung seitens CroTeam für die Abwesenheit von Teil 2 war: Es ist zu alt. Von First and Second Encounter gab es HD-Versionen, welche als Basis für Fusion dienen. Ich könnte mir also vorstellen, dass die Konsolen-Versionen auf den erweiterten Fusion-Versionen basieren werden.
Ich war nie so DER große Serious Sam-Fan. Painkiller + Battle out of Hell hat mir um einiges besser gefallen, und ist bis heute einer meiner Favoriten.
Ash Evil Dead schrieb am
Schön und gut, aber da fehlt dann doch anscheinend Serious Sam II 8O
Eisenherz schrieb am
Bei der Serie denk ich immer nur an eins:
"AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH......... " :mrgreen:
Bild
schrieb am