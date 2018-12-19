Senran Kagura Burst: Remake des "vollbusigen Brawlers" erscheint im Januar für PS4 - 4Players.de

For the first time SENRAN KAGURA fans will be able to experience the fated rivalry between Hanzo National Academy and Hebijo Clandestine Girls' Academy students in full 3D environments with newly improved character models and cut-scenes. Shortly after release additional DLC episodes will be released that will reveal new details of Yumi and Miyabi’s histories prior to meeting Asuka and Homura.

We are also excited to confirm that a selection* of downloadable content, such as Costumes, Hairstyles and Accessories, previously released for SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS will also be compatible with SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal. Compatible content installed on the PlayStation 4 console will appear in the Dressing Room, allowing fans further customisation options for that personalised SENRAN KAGURA experience.



*Not all previously released DLC is compatible with SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal and a full list of compatible DLC will be published at launch.





Lastly digital pre-orders for SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal are now available on the PlayStation Store; with both Standard Edition and Shinobi Rivals Edition available to pre-order.



Those who pre-order SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal digitally on the PlayStation Store will also receive the Beautiful Something Yukata Outfit and the Blooming Again PlayStation 4 theme as a digital pre-order bonus.





SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal PS4 Game

Pre-order Bonus: Beautiful Something Yukata Outfit** Blooming Again PlayStation 4 Theme***



SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal - Shinobi Rivals Edition [PRE-ORDER]:

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal PS4 Game

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Digital Soundtrack App

Downloadable Content Burst Girls Uniform Old Hanzo Uniform “Lovey Dovey” Diorama Pose Playable Character Yumi & Prologue Chapter****

Pre-order Bonus: Beautiful Something Yukata Outfit** Blooming Again PlayStation 4 Theme***



**The Beautiful Something Yukata Outfit (included with all digital pre-orders) will be available to purchase separately as premium DLC from the PlayStation Store four weeks after launch.



***The Blooming Again PlayStation 4 theme (included with digital pre-orders) will be made available to purchase separately from the PlayStation Store five weeks after launch.



****The Yumi Character & Prologue Pack (included with the Digital Shinobi Rivals Edition and Physical Bountiful Beauties Edition) will be available to purchase separately as premium DLC from the PlayStation Store the week following the game’s launch.

We will also

be offering two DLC costumes – “Cutie

Melon” and “Cutie

Peach” — to all players as a free download during the first four weeks following the game’s launch.

After this promotional period, these “Cutie â¡ Melon” and “Cutie â¡ Peach” DLC costumes will be available to purchase as premium DLC from the PlayStation Store and Steam store.

As a reminder a physical Collector’s Edition, known as SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal - Bountiful Beauties Edition, is also available to pre-order exclusively from the Marvelous Games website for the PlayStation 4.



SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal - Bountiful Beauties Edition Contents:

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal PS4 Game

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Soundtrack Collection

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Art book

Six “Busty Bestie” Keychains with Display Stands

DLC Voucher for the following content Burst Girls Uniform Old Hanzo Uniform “Lovey Dovey” Diorama Pose Playable Character Yumi & Prologue Chapter





SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal will be available for the PlayStation 4 digitally and physically on the 18th January 2019 within Europe and Australia. The Windows PC version of SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal will be published on the 22nd January 2019 worldwide via Steam."