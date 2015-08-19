Velocity 2X: Box-Version "Critical Mass Edition" erscheint Ende August für PS4 und Vita - 4Players.de

Wer sich Futurlabs gelungenes Arcade-Spiel Velocity 2X gerne ins Regal stellen möchte, bekommt ab dem 25. August die Gelegenheit dazu. Dann erscheint die "Critical Mass Edition" inklusive diverser Erweiterungen und Extras für PlayStation 4 und Vita. Wer vorbestellt, bekommt (zumindest bei manchen Händlern) noch ein Artbook obendrauf:

"About Velocity 2X:



Velocity 2X: Critical Mass Edition casts players as Lt. Kai Tana, the pilot of the prototype Quarp Jet. Nefarious tactics send Kai Tana and her teleporting Quarp Jet to a galaxy ruled by the evil Vokh, a tyrannical race of aliens who believe they have a divine right to rule the universe. They've created an armada by enslaving other races and seek to make humanity their next conquest. Kai Tana must free the enslaved races and use her Quarp Jet to stop the Vokh before they can discover its secrets and invade Earth.



Key Features:

Experience top-down shoot ’em-up gameplay mixed with a side-scrolling platformer.

Play more than 66 levels – plus the Daily Sprint expansion at 60 FPS.

Employ a variety of moves – including on-foot teledash, Vokh teledash combat, 360-degree shooting, telepod throwing, and cybernetic sprint.

Engage the Quarp Drive teleport to outsmart your enemies in race-tuned space combat – and then dock your ship to infiltrate bases and destroy their defenses.

Enjoy an expanded soundtrack by the talented Joris de Man, who’s back on board to provide audio and music!



Pre-Order Incentive:



Order now to get an exclusive Velocity 2X artbook courtesy of FuturLab. (Retailer dependent).

Velocity 2X: Critical Mass Editions:

Critical Mass Edition PlayStation 4 (on disc):

Velocity 2X game.

Critical Urgency expansion with 6 extra levels.

Dual Core expansion with 10 extra levels.

Daily Sprint expansion (a platforming level that is generated randomly each day; players can practice the level as many times as they like – but once they choose to start their final run, that score will be the one that appears on the leaderboard).

Exclusive Making-Of Documentary (20+ minutes) produced by BadLand Games and Picture Book Films.

Official soundtrack CD by Joris de Man (OST composer of Horizon: Zero Dawn).

Exclusive Studio Booklet focusing on the inspiration behind the creation of the game.

Critical Mass Edition PS Vita (on cartridge):

Velocity 2X game.

Critical Urgency expansion with 6 extra levels.

Dual Core expansion with 10 extra levels.

Daily Sprint expansion (a platforming level that is generated randomly each day; players can practice the level as many times as they like – but once they choose to start their final run, that score will be the one that appears on the leaderboard).

Exclusive Making-Of Documentary (20+ minutes) produced by BadLand Games and Picture Book Films.

PS Vita edition does not include the OST and Exclusive Studio BookletVelocity 2X: Critical Mass Edition is currently available to pre-order now from the following retailers:(...)Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer