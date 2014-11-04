The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth : Erweiterung "Afterbirth+" für PC erschienen; Balance sorgt für Unmut bei Fans - 4Players.de

Die Erweiterung "The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+" ist auf Steam gestartet
. Eine Voraussetzung für den Kauf ist, dass sich The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth sowie Afterbirth bereits im Besitz des Kunden befinden. Dann kann man sich den neuen DLC für 6,69 Euro zulegen - oder man greift gleich zu einem Komplett-Bundle für 32,67 Euro. In der neuen Erweiterung stecken frische Gegenstände, Gegner, Freischaltbares, Erfolge, Enden ein neuer spielbarer Charakter sowie voller zugriff auf Mod-Tools und Mods von Nutzern. Für einen Titel mit einer derart treuen Fan-Basis wird die neue Ausgabe bislang überraschend schlecht angenommen: Die Steam-Bewertung liegt momentan bei "Ausgeglichen", kritisiert wird vor allem die als unfair empfundene Balance. Konsolenumsetzungen für PS4 und Xbox One sollen im Frühjahr folgen, zu einer Switch-Fassung gibt es bislang nur Gerüchte.
Screenshot - The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (PC)
Hier einige nähere Infos aus dem Steam-Store:"Note: The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth AND Afterbirth ARE REQUIRED FOR AFTERBIRTH+ DLC! <3
When Isaac’s mother starts hearing the voice of God demanding a sacrifice be made to prove her faith, Isaac escapes into the basement facing droves of deranged enemies, lost brothers and sisters, his fears, and eventually his mother.
Gameplay
The Binding of Isaac is a randomly generated action RPG shooter with heavy Rogue-like elements. Following Isaac on his journey players will find bizarre treasures that change Isaac’s form giving him super human abilities and enabling him to fight off droves of mysterious creatures, discover secrets and fight his way to safety.
The latest expansion to The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth features:
- 55+ new items
- New final chapter with boss and ending
- New playable character
- Greed hard mode
- Daily greed runs
- 5 new challenges
- Loads of new achievements
- New bosses and other little editions
- PLUS DEV TOOLS! so you can design, edit and play and endless number of mods, features and whole new games that the community will no doubt eventually design..
- 100s of new rooms! ( tons of new ultra rare rooms )
- new victory lap feature! (allows the game to continue when finished)
- Bestiary! (enemy collection page that keeps track of everything you kill in game)
- 2 new transformations!
- Small monthly content updates! ( every month after release we will be updating the game with our favorite fan made designs, monsters, items maybe even challenges? who knows…)
- 4+ new bosses and a new alt forms for existing bosses!
- New enemies, features and new champion forms!
- New cut scenes and music tracks!"
